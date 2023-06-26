Viral Photo: Python And King Cobra Battle It Out, Both Die In The End

The animal kingdom often ends up surprising humans. Snakes are one such species which scares even the bravest souls. We all know that Pythons and King Cobras are dangerous snakes in their own way. A Python is a constricting snake that crushes its prey by squeezing the body and swallowing it whole. On the other hand, King Cobra, a venomous snake, kills its prey with its deadly bite. But have you ever wondered what would happen if the two ever had an ultimate face-off?

Well, a photo is doing the rounds showing that two reptiles had quite a fight. However, there’s no mention of where the photo is from. From the snap, it can be assumed that the two came face-to-face and had a brutal fight leaving them both dead. The tweet shared by a handle by the name of Nature is Metal reads, “King cobra bites python. Python constricts Cobra. Cobra gets crushed to death. Python dies from the cobra’s venom."

The click has already received more than 1 million views. As horrifying as the photo looks, many joked about the fight. A few even pointed out that the other snake is not a Cobra as many could not spot its hood, which makes the reptile easy to identify. One user commented, “I think, it’s Anaconda and Python and not Cobra. Cobras are little. Way little." Another user tweeted, “We can at least say it’s a win-win." An individual pointed out, “Doesn’t look like King Cobra to me, both of them are pythons." Since both the reptiles died, a Twitter user joked, “They took the concept of a draw to another level."

Previously, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda shared a video of a King Cobra on his Twitter account. The clip showed the reptile standing tall on its tail and towering over the small-height trees in the area.

The king cobra can literally "stand up" and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground. pic.twitter.com/g93Iw2WzRo— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 27, 2023

The officer tweeted, “The king cobra can literally ‘stand up’ and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of their body off the ground."