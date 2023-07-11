How 'Nimbu Mirchi' Seller Returned Favour to Lady Who Helped Him With Money

In a world where the innocence of Desi parents clashes with the quirks of modern society, a hilarious incident unfolded. It occurred when a woman extended a helping hand to a domestic helper, little knowing that the gesture would lead to an unexpected surprise. It wasn’t until her daughter intervened that the true nature of the helper’s ‘gift’ was revealed, leaving the entire Gen Z community in stitches. The tweet capturing this comical moment has gone viral, as social media’s young audience couldn’t resist sharing the laughter while applauding the worker’s unwittingly hilarious actions.

Twitter user @krishadoshii shared an image of the unexpected ‘gift’ her mother received from the friendly ‘nimbu mirchi’ seller who had asked for financial assistance. She recounted the incident, saying, “There’s this nimbu mirchi wala that comes by once a week to my house. Today he came asking for 100 rupees for his meds. Mom gave him money, and in return, he gave a packet, saying it’s a little gift for the plants. Mom took it, and he left. I just saw the packet."

Little did they know, the internet erupted in a complete frenzy as those in the know recognized those seemingly innocent “seeds" as cannabis (weed) seeds!

There’s this nimbu mirchi wala that comes by once a week to my house. Today he came asking for 100 rupees for his meds. Mom gave him money and in return he gave a packet saying its a lil gift for the plants. Mom took it and he left. I just saw the packet 💀 pic.twitter.com/zAZVKIFmwp— Tuna (@krishadoshii) July 9, 2023

“NO WAY!" exclaimed one user, to which @krishadoshii replied, “I was smelling it to confirm, and mom said, ‘Koi apna bura kyu sochega, krisha?‘ But the fun didn’t end there." She went on to reveal how her grandmother innocently asked if they could plant them in the Tulsi plant. LOL!

I was smelling it to confirm and mom said “koi apna bura kyu sochega krisha?” 💀💀— Tuna (@krishadoshii) July 9, 2023

Dadi was like “tulsi mein daal sakte hai?”😭😭😭😭 i swear I’m not making any of this up😭😭😭 I’m going talk to the dude when he comes by next week— Tuna (@krishadoshii) July 9, 2023

The reactions poured in, with one person remarking, “Bhai, I don’t think that 100rs was for meds." Another witty user chimed in, saying, “Weed seeds. Don’t smoke ’em; they’ll give you a bad headache."

your nimbu mirchi wala by any chance? pic.twitter.com/spiPD29u6x— Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) July 9, 2023

Weed seeds. Don’t smoke em 😂 they’ll give you a bad headache.— Mo (@Mob3One) July 10, 2023

The internet was, indeed, left in splits, all thanks to an unexpected encounter with the nimbu mirchi wala and his surprising ‘green thumbs’.