Viral Pics Of Elon Musk Kissing Humanoid Robot Real Or Fake? Here's The Truth

Photos of Tesla CEO Elon Musk kissing a humanoid robot have left the internet baffled, as well as perplexed. The pictures in question that show the 51-year-old billionaire with a female robot in different forms, were posted online by Twitter user David Marven, who is a social media influencer and entrepreneur. “Elon Musk announces the future wife, who is she?” wrote David alongside the bizarre snaps revealing that the robot has been designed using artificial intelligence and it can share the personalities of females.

“It is the first robot that has been manufactured specifically designed with artificial intelligence with the personality and the characteristics of the female that he dreams of…which is not found in any normal person because, of course, there is no normal person that has all the required specifications,” added David.

He also introduced the name of the humanoid robot, Catniall, which supposedly works on solar energy. It is claimed the machine looking like a female runs without charging and is equipped with sensory wires that can allow it to feel various emotions. “Catnilla works with solar energy without charging, it is equipped with sensory means that make her feel sad and happy, and she has a balanced and interactive mindset …so she can share it if she is in a crisis or the feeling that she is experiencing or needs when she is exposed to any psychological stress,” revealed David.

Take a look at the photos here:

Elon Musk announces the future wife who is she?It is the first robot that has been manufactured specifically designed with artificial intelligence with the personality and the characteristics of the female that he dreams of…which is not found in any normal person, because of… pic.twitter.com/a2JdpTfwef— Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) May 16, 2023

What is the truth?

In reality, the photos are fabricated. The Twitter user himself revealed the bizarre images of Elon Musk kissing the robot were, in fact, created with the help of artificial intelligence. David added his main purpose behind the creation was to make people aware of the dangers of AI. “The post is to clarify the dangers of AI (artificial intelligence) in the coming period, especially after Tesla Company released the first integrated robot ‘Optimus,’” he concluded. For those unaware, it was last year when the Tesla CEO revealed a prototype of a humanoid “Optimus" robot built with AI software and sensors.

How did the internet react?

Initially, social media users were taken aback by the bizarre visuals, while some fell for David’s trickery, many quickly identified the photos were fake. A section of Twitter users also had something funny to comment about the fabricated development. A user joked, “At least I know when I cheat I can just press contrl alt delete so they can reset and forget. Saving me some headache.”

At least Ik when I cheat I can just press cntrl alt delete so they can reset and forget. Saving me some headache— ⏳ (@kingDiaws) May 21, 2023

Another demanded, “These are AI generated images. Open your eyes and see.”

These are AI generated images. Open your eyes and see.— Nkosiiikhona (@Nkosikhona_Ball) May 16, 2023

A shocked user horrified by the responses asked, “Can y’all seriously not tell these are AI-generated images.”

Can y’all seriously not tell these are AI generated images— Joshhhh (@joshallennnn) May 21, 2023

One more added, “This post does clarify one of the dangers of AI - it is being used to generate images like these to fool people into thinking they are real.”

This post does clarify one of the dangers of AI - it is being used to generate images like these to fool people into thinking they are real.— David Bean (@Davidthebean) May 20, 2023

Did you fall for the fake images too?