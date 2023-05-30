Viral: Rajasthan Bride Runs Away With Lover Minutes Before Wedding Rituals And Then...

A bride eloped with her lover just minutes before the wedding rituals in Rajasthan’s Saina village. And while you expect the groom to leave in such a scenario, it wasn’t the case here. The groom waited for 13 days for the bride to return. They then got married.

On the morning of May 3, the groom arrived for the wedding ceremony. All the rituals were carried out, but just before the pheras, the bride claimed to be sick. The bride claimed that she was feeling nausea and stomach pain and went inside the house. She then eloped with her lover. Suddenly, there was chaos at the ceremony.

top videos

Later, they realised that she ran away with her lover, who seemed to be none other than her cousin. On the other hand, when the groom came to know about the incident, he did not leave the wedding hall but stayed at his in-laws’ house. The groom was so adamant about taking his bride. Neither the mandap descended into the courtyard of the house, nor did the groom remove the turban from his head. He stayed there for 13 days.

Meanwhile, the bride’s father filed a complaint at the police station. After police intervention, they somehow traced the woman on May 15, and she was handed over to her family. After this, on May 16, the incomplete wedding took place with the waiting groom and all the rituals.