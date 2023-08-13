Viral: Strawberry-Shaped Creature With 20 Arms Found In The Antarctic Ocean

A team of researchers have discovered a new aquatic species in the Antarctic Ocean. This creature, distinguished by having 20 arms and a bodily configuration similar to that of a strawberry, has emerged, adding to the exciting world of marine biology.

This newfound species was discovered during an exploratory expedition in the Antarctic Ocean, where scientists had gone on an investigative voyage. The researchers were retrieving their nets from ocean when they chanced upon this extraordinary organism. The details of this discovery has been published in a scientific journal, named Invertebrate Systematics.

According to the journal, during the years 2008 to 2017, the scientific team conducted a series of explorations, with their focus on a subset of marine entities known as Promachocrinus, commonly referred to as the ‘Antarctic feather stars’. These aquatic species are found in depths spanning from approximately 65 feet to 65,000 feet beneath the ocean’s surface. Although these new-found species are invertebrates, like the sea stars, there are remarkable dissimilarities between the two.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/HeidiBriones/status/1689693750287892480

The Promachocrinus Fragarious, also known as the Antarctic strawberry feather star, derive their name from the Latin term for strawberry, because of the creature’s uncanny resemblance to the fruit. Though precise measurements of its dimensions remain absent from the study, the researchers described the creature as substantial in size. The species’ differentiation is primarily grounded in its unique bodily structure and comprehensive analysis of its genetic makeup. Antarctic strawberry feather stars are often found within depths extending from roughly 215 feet to approximately 3,840 feet.

Photographs of this intriguing species showcase two distinct appendage categories. The lower arms, characterized by a ridged and uneven texture, are notably shorter. The upper arms are longer and of a delicate and feathery consistency. The triangular lower body of the species is broader at its apex and tapering gently toward its base. Circular recesses on its body, presumably a consequence of detached arms, contribute to its textured appearance.

The exploration and research involved the efforts of scientists, Emily McLaughlin, Nerida Wilson, and Greg Rouse. Their collective contributions have resulted in the recognition of multiple Antarctic feather star species, including the identification of three new ones.