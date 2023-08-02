Viral: Student With 38-Syllable Name Steals The Show At Graduation Ceremony At UK University

A student’s extraordinary 38-syllable name stole the spotlight during the graduation ceremony at the University of Kent in the UK. Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele, fondly known as Bolu, recently received his degree in Computing Science, but it was his jaw-dropping full name that made him a viral sensation on TikTok.

During the graduation ceremony, Professor Ben Cosh took the stage to announce Bolu’s full name, and social media erupted with over 2 million views of the clip, celebrating the professor’s impressive attempt at pronouncing the longest name in the university’s history.

Talking about his experience with the university’s website, Professor Cosh said that it has always been an honour for him to call students on stage to collect their graduation degrees. He feels that it shows that someone has done something challenging and really meaningful. For Professor Cosh, it also holds significance as a point from where students embark on a new journey in life. He says it becomes very important to pronounce everyone’s name accurately during the ceremony to recognise them for their achievements. He wishes well for Bolu, the record-holder student, in all his future challenges and endeavours, on behalf of the University Of Kent and all its members.

Bolu shares a Nigerian heritage. He embraced his newfound fame, and expressed his joy after the graduation ceremony, “I feel good after graduating – the ceremony was great – and now that I’ve broken a record with my name, it’ll definitely be a day to remember."

The TikTok world quickly embraced Bolu’s graduation ceremony clip, propelling him to social media stardom. Impressed with Professor Cosh’s efforts, Bolu shared his admiration for Professor Cosh. He said “I think he did really well with the pronunciations. He came and found me after the ceremony and told me he was excited to read it all out because it was the longest name he had ever seen."

The heartwarming bond between Bolu and Professor Cosh was captured in a photo shared by the professor on Facebook.

The post read, “This is me and the new world record holder. Longest name I’ve ever read out at graduation. My new friend: Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele."