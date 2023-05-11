Viral Tanzanian Siblings' Dance Moves To This Bhojpuri Song Are Just Unmissable

Tanzanian social media sensation Kili Paul and his sister Neema are known for their viral dance to Indian songs. There’s hardly any Indian trend that they miss. The siblings have now dropped their moves to a Bhojpuri song called Garmi Badhal Bate Kurti Me by Neelkamal Singh. And it seems that video has catapulted the duo’s popularity as it continues to gain traction on social media. The duo, dressed in traditional Tanzanian attire, have caught the eye of many viewers, including the original singer of the Bhojpuri number.

During their performance, Kili Paul can be seen lip-syncing the song. With their contagious enthusiasm and impressive skills, the siblings continue to leave a memorable impact on their audience. Along with the video, Kili Paul shared a caption, praising singer Neelkamal Singh. The social media star revealed that he has been listening to his tracks and that they have a fresh feel “His songs are whole new vibe,” Kili wrote while tagging the singer.

Reacting to the dance performance, singer Neelkamal Singh praised the dance moves and wrote, “Amazing. Haye garmi.” The video has also amassed over 863 thousand views, garnering a range of reactions in the comments. Users flocked to the comment section to praise the duo. “Amazing,” a person wrote praising Kili and Neema’s dance moves. Another Instagram user dropped a piece of advice in his comments. “Brother, if you are from Tanzania, consider creating content in Hindi and Marathi as it is widely appreciated and receives more engagement,” he wrote.

One more user added, “You make reels on Bhojpuri, it feels very good.” A user mentioned, “I am Bhojpurian and I like this.”

The influencer siblings previously gained a lot of attention by showcasing their impressive dance skills to the Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal by Sapna Choudhary. Kili and Neema Paul managed to capture the vibe of the song perfectly by not only lip-syncing the lyrics but also flawlessly executing the choreography with perfect timing.

Sapna Choudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal became a viral sensation after its release in 2018, thanks to her exceptional dance performance.