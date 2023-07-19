Viral Tweet: This Employee And Intern's Romantic Tale Is A Story To Remember

Sometimes people meet their life partners in the most unexpected ways but the sweetest stories are those where love blossoms gradually and naturally. A viral Twitter thread highlighting such a love tale has now garnered massive traction online, leaving social media users utterly delighted. The story began at a Bengaluru company, wherein the man worked as a tech employee and his ladylove joined as an intern in his team. The duo became good friends eventually covering late shifts and working together. “We used to go on chai tapri and have good banter," the man recalled. It took him a while to find the courage to ask the woman out for dinner.

However, tragedy struck when the man decided to switch to another company in Gurgaon. “I saw the sadness on her face as I told her about it," he explained. But even after moving apart, the duo kept in touch with each other. Another turbulent hick-up arose when the woman’s family began looking for potential marriage prospects. That man remembers feeling odd about the entire situation, “like a panic button being pressed in my head." It was at that moment when he finally came to the realisation it was “now or never" for him.

He gathered up the courage to pop another question about flying back to meet her for a weekend. The man waited for her response with bated breath and remembers her asking, “You’d do that for me?" The man said yes 100 times over and the duo realised things have changed between them. “You know, I won’t be that bad a guy to get married to, we both anyways worked well as a team," the man said which was met with a giggling response from her partner. The duo spoke all night over the phone call before he actually flew down to meet her.

“We ate at the Brrokefield McDonalds right opposite my old office. Met a few old colleagues. We spent the next 2 days roaming around Whitefield having Idli & Dosa. We knew what we both wanted," he continued. With things going well, the duo informed their families and both sides were keen to match the couple’s kundalis. “Fortunately we didn’t do bad. My parents were happy I found a smart girl (Math MSc)," he concluded.

The man shared his love story under a viral Twitter thread titled “How did you meet your partner."

It didn’t take long for social media users to drop sweet remarks in the reply section. For some, the love story was a wholesome read, meanwhile, many began manifesting a love like the tech company’s employee in their life. A user commented, “Such a happy thread. You are that rare guy who has had all the things fall in the right place. Congratulations man. I pray that this happens with more people."

Another wrote, “Best thread I read the whole week. This is so soothing and beautiful. Congrats to you both!"

One more added, “At first, I thought I was reading a dream, but in the end, I realized how beautiful life can be for someone."

The couple is now married and also shares a kid together.