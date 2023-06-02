Viral Twitter Post on How to Be Graceful Like Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in IPL 2023 Final

The IPL 2023 season has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on Indian cricket enthusiasts. Even after the tournament’s conclusion, discussions surrounding it continue to dominate conversations across various platforms, especially the internet. Amidst these fervent debates, a recent Twitter post has garnered attention, shedding light on the delicate nature of leadership. It highlights the exemplary examples set by MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in the nail-biting final, emphasising the importance of grace in handling the responsibilities that come with being a leader.

The Twitter page @cricBC recently provided a thought-provoking insight into the complexities of leadership by highlighting the experiences of two captains in a high-stakes blockbuster final. In their post, they highlighted the contrasting approaches of two captains, one of whom embraced victory with utmost humility, while the other handled defeat with dignity.

Their initial perception was that CSK skipper Dhoni had played no significant role in the chase. However, as soon as the victory was secured, commentator Bishop credited him, stating, “Never bet against MS Dhoni and his leadership." This observation led to an important lesson: “They may not be sure about your contribution in a win. They will still credit you. Be humble and gracious when it happens."

In another aspect, they delved into the situation involving Mohit Sharma, the death bowler of the match, who took a break after delivering the fourth ball of the final over. Up until that point, Mohit had bowled an exceptional final over. Even Kevin Pietersen, while commentating, expressed his frustration towards GT captain Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra for disrupting Mohit’s rhythm.

However, @cricBC analysed that it is possible Mohit himself had communicated to the 12th man about needing a brief rest before the final two balls. Despite this, Nehra and Pandya would inevitably bear the blame. This led to the second lesson: “They may not know the reason for a loss. They will still blame you. Be dignified when it happens."

A lesson in how leadership is a double edged sword.Dhoni had absolutely no role to play in the chase. But immediately after the win, Bishop credited him, “Never bet against MS Dhoni and his leadership". Lesson one, they may not be sure about your contribution in a win. They… pic.twitter.com/6FXk6PMFJW — cricBC (@cricBC) June 1, 2023

Thus, it led to a flurry of comments with IPL fans expressing their views on the same.

absolutely agree with everything you said except for the description of last two balls, esp the penultimate delivery. It was NOT a great delivery (no fault of Mohit though; it’s VERY difficult to nail yorker after yorker esp in the height of ipl final’s pressure)it was.. (cntd)— नितेश कौशल (@KaushalNitesh) June 1, 2023

When he said “do not bet against MSD”, he did not just mean for the finals. The role of captain is massive to even reach the finals in the first place. Every single analyst was predicting CSK to not even qualify for playoffs and they won the whole damn thing.— YamYesDee (@GT97322191) June 1, 2023

If Mohit was not interrupted with water bottle., He could have easily throw one more unplayable Yorker which could seal the game towards GT. Totally ruined the momentum. Truly mistake of Hardik. What happens if Mohit drink water after those 2 deliveries?— Daroori Naveen Abhiram (@dnabhi9676) June 1, 2023

overall both leadership are well deserved perfomance as they were in final. Leadership of Dhoni needs praise as he chose batting second to get advt due to rains shorting the match, contribution to extract fearless performance from dube , rahane , raydu. GT in final was abt gill.— 🇮🇳 😎irdman (@0birdman) June 1, 2023

In the end, it all boiled down to two captains rocking their unique styles - Dhoni with his unruffled calmness and Pandya spreading all-good congratulatory vibes to Dhoni.