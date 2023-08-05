CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Viral Twitter Thread on Dhoni's Incredible Sixes in IPL 2023 is Smashing 'Hit' Among Fans

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 15:45 IST

Delhi, India

Viral Twitter Thread on Dhoni's Incredible Sixes in IPL 2023 is Smashing 'Hit' Among Fans (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dhoni fans relieve his IPL 2023 sixes after Twitter thread showing his spectacular hits goes viral.

When discussing the enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his distinctive approach to the game, a multitude of facets contribute to his iconic status. His prowess behind the stumps, his explosive batting prowess, and his composed leadership on the field all amalgamate to define Dhoni as a one-of-a-kind cricketer. Revered by fans and fellow players alike, his allure is built upon a plethora of attributes. However, it’s when he unleashes his bat to send the ball sailing out of the park that the magic of ‘vintage’ Dhoni truly captivates the audience. This is what prompted a Twitter user to compile a thread showcasing some of the breathtaking sixes struck by Thala during the IPL 2023 season.

Back-to-Back Sixes in CSK vs LSG

Remember the occasion when Dhoni walked in during the death overs and etched the concept of a ‘small role, big impact’ into reality? He treated his adoring Chepauk crowd to a scintillating display, dispatching two successive sixes off Mark Wood’s deliveries. This feat not only underscored Dhoni’s prowess but also prompted memories of Gautam Gambhir’s iconic sunken-face meme.

Two Sixes in CSK vs PBKS

Then there was the instance when Dhoni showcased his most formidable form. He unleashed two colossal sixes, dispatching Sam Curran’s deliveries into the stands with absolute authority.

200th IPL Six for CSK in GT Match

A defining moment in IPL 2023 arrived when Dhoni, with sheer power and precision, launched a massive six on the third ball of the concluding over in the opening match. This monumental hit marked his double century of sixes for CSK and cemented his status as the first player to achieve this remarkable milestone for the team. Additionally, he joined the ranks of just five players in the tournament’s history who have accomplished this feat.

And the tapestry of such moments extends further…

Truly, for Dhoni fans, reminiscing about their Thala’s exploits doesn’t require a special occasion; each instance is a treasure to cherish!

