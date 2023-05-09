Viral Video: Arijit Singh Doppelganger is Breaking the Internet. Here's How He Feels About Online Fame

For the past few days, a singing person’s video has been making waves on the internet. The person has the exact same appearance as popular Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh. Many people became perplexed after viewing this Arijit Singh internet video that has gone viral. He is lip-syncing to the song by Singh while wearing a light pink shirt, glasses, and a turban on his head. Is he the real deal? Many who have come across the viral video have wondered.

The facial features including the teeth, eyes, and even the grin, are quite similar.

It is difficult to find a person in the entire country who does not know singer Arijit Singh. Enjoy his melodious voice from 8 to 80. And also from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. His popularity has peaked across the country and abroad. Arijit Singh has surprised everyone with his songs and melodious magic. Arijit Singh is one of the most popular singers in the country at the moment. Today everyone addresses him as “Son of Jiaganj”. However, the home of Arijit Singh lookalike, who became viral on the Internet, is also in Bengal. He is a resident of Thaltitha, Ward No. 23, Basirhat Municipality, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas District. His real name is Pradipta Ghosh. By profession, he works at toll tax in Basirhat.

However, he is happy by the attention he has gotten in the recent past and he’s more than happy that a few seconds of video would make him an overnight sensation on the Internet.

He said, “I am also a big fan of Arijit Singh. I follow him and upload videos on YouTube by lip-syncing to songs. I never thought it would go viral."

Many people do not forget to take a selfie after spotting him in the wild. All in all, social media’s viral Arijit Singh is now widely known.

