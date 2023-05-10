Viral Video: Brave Volunteers Scale Mobile Tower To Rescue Terrified Cat

In a heartwarming tale of compassion and bravery, an animal rescue shelter in Bengaluru saved a tiny cat that had climbed up a mobile tower and was in danger of being attacked by kites. The quick-thinking team from Care animal rescue shelter responded to the call for help and sprang into action. A video shared by Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre shows the volunteers climbing the tower, and fearlessly fending off the kites to reach the stranded feline and bring it to safety. The cat looked terrified to find itself in such a dangerous predicament. Helplessly looking around, the cat could not find its way down.

Despite the challenging and nerve-wracking circumstances, the team remained resolute in their mission to save the cat, every second counting in the race against time. The height of the tower only added to the difficulty, but their efforts were rewarded with a happy ending. In a post on Instagram, the shelter expressed its pride and gratitude for the successful rescue, saying, “We are literally reaching new heights in our quest to rescue cats who believe in living life off the edge. All in all, it really tested our rescuers, but we were grateful that it was a happy ending!"

This heartwarming clip is proof of the dedication and compassion of animal rescue workers who put their lives on the line to save animals in need. Social media users took a moment to appreciate the brave rescuers at Care animal rescue shelter and celebrated this happy ending for the tiny cat that now has a second chance at life. “Hats off to your rescue team. God bless you,” wrote a user.

“You guys are patron saints of all animals,” another user commented.

Another comment read, “This is the most amazing rescue video I ever saw.”

Animals finding themselves in dangerous predicaments is sadly not an unusual occurrence. In East Yorkshire, England, an abandoned cat was discovered in a sealed laundry bag in a park by a woman walking her dog early in the morning. The woman heard meowing sounds from the bag and rushed the distressed cat to the RSPCA, where it was looked after by employees at the Doncaster, Rotherham and District animal centre branch in Bawtry. The three-year-old grey and white tabby is said to be anxious after being abandoned and was found pacing in the bag.

The RSPCA has observed an increase in the number of abandoned and neglected animals due to the cost-of-living crisis. Gary Cotton, an RSPCA animal rescue officer, suspects that Dougie was intentionally abandoned in the park.

