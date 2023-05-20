Viral Video: Bride Stops Her Wedding Midway As She Realises She Is 'Not Fully Dressed'

If you’re an avid social media user, you’ve probably come across several wedding videos. However, a video showing a woman halting her wedding ceremony due to a bizarre reason is something you might not have seen before. While it could be quite nightmarish for many, the way the woman gracefully managed the situation and found humour at the moment is truly delightful to watch.

The video, shared by Becky Jefferies, a Dubai-based digital content creator, who paused her wedding midway, has taken the internet by storm. The bride recently revealed how she had to briefly stop her wedding ceremony when she suddenly realised she was not fully dressed for the occasion.

In the video, Jefferies and her groom were seen standing in front of their wedding guests, accompanied by an official who was conducting the ceremony. When she realised that she was not fully dressed, she took the mic and called upon someone to fetch her missing piece.

Becky Jefferies’ wedding was deemed flawless and picturesque. The groom exuded elegance in his well-fitted suit and the venue was adorned with lovely flowers. At first sight, Jefferies herself seemed flawless, donning an exquisite lace gown that enhanced her beauty. However, the bride was not aware that things would not unfold as intended.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Jefferies (@jetsetbecks)

The caption of the video reads, “That one time I had to grab the mic, pause my wedding ceremony and finish getting dressed at the altar. Exactly how it played out in my nightmares. Not at all how I imagined the wedding would go, but none of us will forget it this way. Thanks to all of you who laughed along with me that day."

So far, the video has received over 3 million views and is still increasing. Internet users found the incident amusing and lauded her for handling it with so much calm.

One user wrote, “Honestly, love how you handled it with such grace and confidence." Another user commented, “You rock!!! You are amazing." A third user added, “How could you forget such a beautiful piece? I’m glad you remembered though”. One user also wrote, “Beautiful either with it or without it."

Jefferies, aged 36, and Fayed, aged 30, have been in a relationship since 2017. They reside in Dubai, where Jefferies works as a marketing director and brand developer, while Fayed is a TV host and content creator on social media.