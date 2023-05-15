Viral Video: Cameraman Gives Rhino A Belly Rub, Internet Can’t Believe It

What would you do if a rhino approaches you for a belly rub? Wildlife photographer Garth De Bruno Austin had a first-hand lesson on how to tackle the situation. A video of the rare encounter has resurfaced on social media, leaving animal lovers equal parts delighted and terrified. The incident occurred when the cameraman was shooting footage of the wild animals for a conservation film centring on the poaching of rhinos in South Africa back in 2016. In an unusual scenario, one of the rhinos approached the man asking for a belly rub.

The 15-second-long clip shows Garth De Bruno Austin rubbing the animal’s belly to the best of his capability. At one point, he turns behind, supposedly looking at his crew. The man continues his antics until the video comes to an abrupt end. A Twitter handle who re-shared the old video, captioned it, “A rhino walks straight up to him while he is filming and wants a belly scratch.”

A rhino walks straight up to him while he is filming and wants a belly scratch. 💓😂 pic.twitter.com/dBRhnO59u6— The Best (@Figensport) May 13, 2023

With over 29.3 million views, the video has amassed vivid responses from users. While some warned against repeating the man’s antics, others expressed they would want to give it a try. One user wrote, “If a rhino asks for anything, you’d best give it to them.”

If a rhino asks for anything, you’d best give it to ‘em. 😂— Mercedes Gray (@Mercedes4224) May 13, 2023

Another gave a hilarious dialogue to the rhino’s expression, “Lower, lower, ugh yesh right there.”

“Lower…. Lower…. UGGHH YESH RIGHTT THIERE”— Steve (@TheAnalien) May 13, 2023

One more cautioned, “Don’t try this at home - or anywhere for that matter.”

Don't try this at home - or anywhere for that matter.— Steven Montelongo (@stevemontelo68) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile, an account who seemed to know more about rhino poaching commented, “‘Hey buddy can you help me out I’ve had a wicked scratch right here all day!’ It’s amazing if that is a wild rhino. The photographers aren’t supposed to interact with the animals at all but man who could pass this opportunity up? It breaks my heart that its horn had to be removed so poachers wouldn’t kill it.”

💥"Hey buddy can you help me out i've had a wicked scratch right here all day!" 🦏It's amazing if that is a wild rhino.The photographers aren't supposed to interact with the animals at all but man who could pass this opportunity up? It breaks my heart that it's horn had to… — Amanda Henry (@amandahenry546) May 13, 2023

Some admitted that while the act looks dangerous they would definitely opt for it.

🤩that looks so dangerous but I would definitely do it anyways.— Persian_princess22 (@PersianP22Shadi) May 13, 2023

The video was originally uploaded on YouTube by the wildlife photographer. Austin expressed he was thankful that the animal did not cause any harm to him or his camera. “If a rhino walks straight up to you while you’re filming and wants some rubs, you better rub that rhino like your life depends on it! Lucky for me she left my URSA Mini 4K camera alone,” he said. After everything was said and done, he found it as one of the more ‘amazing’ experiences of his life.

“These incredible animals humble you every time you see them. Please think about the fact that if we cannot save this iconic species from extinction, then what will we be able to save?” he continued.

top videos

Along with the video, the photographer himself issued a warning against repeating his antics. “Please note that I have been lucky enough to film this rhino for quite a few years and because of that have built up a level of trust. Do not try and do this with a truly ‘WILD’ rhino as it may end up with you being killed! FYI - I did not approach this animal, it was completely her decision to let me come into her personal space and touch her,” he concluded.

For security purposes, the man did not disclose details about the location where the video was filmed.