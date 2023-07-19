Viral Video Captures Mesmerising Green Meteor Illuminating Night Sky

Imagine experiencing the pitch-black night sky transform into vibrant hues of green. Sounds fascinating, right? Such a spectacle recently unfolded in the US, captivating onlookers in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. A green meteor streaked across the night sky, treating observers to a celestial display that left them in awe and wonder.

The captivating display of the meteor was captured in numerous videos, with some managing to record the celestial event on their home cameras.

One user who apparently witnessed this dazzling event commented describing, “The meteor was both beautiful and haunting, reminding me of the mysterious nature of the universe but it was beautiful.”

Another user who wants to witness the event chimed in to say, “Waiting for the day such events happen in other countries.”

Meanwhile, a witty commentator playfully linked the event to the much-awaited movie saying, “They are coming to watch Oppenheimer.”

When meteors burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, they create a stunning green hue primarily due to the presence of specific metals in their composition such as iron and nickel. But why does this happen?

When a meteor enters the Earth’s atmosphere, it encounters intense friction and heat. This compression rapidly increases the temperature of the meteor, causing it to heat up and glow brightly. The air surrounding the meteor burns it until there is nothing left, resulting in the light show we witness from the ground. Re-entry temperatures during this process can reach as high as 1,650 degrees Celsius.

Now, if you’re fascinated by meteors and celestial displays, here’s another update for you. According to a report by Space.com, there will be a Perseid meteor shower in August. The Perseids are known for their prolific nature and will be active between mid-July and late August, peaking around August 13.

The Perseid meteor shower is linked to the comet Swift–Tuttle. It gets the name Perseids as it appears to originate from the constellation Perseus.

Bill Cooke, the lead for the Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, shared this exciting news with the news outlet and said that 2023 will be a good year for watching meteor showers.