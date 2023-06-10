Viral Video: Chinese Man Caught Inside Fridge As Temperature Hits 37°C In Guangdong

A man from Guangdong, China, became unexpectedly famous when a video of him sitting inside a beverage fridge and using his phone went viral on social media platforms Weibo and Xiaohongshu. In the brief eight-second video, a young man was captured sitting on a pink stool within an unoccupied area of a refrigerator. Adjacent to him were shelves stocked with beverages, resembling those commonly found at convenience stores. Throughout most of the video, the man remained focused on the phone he held in his hands until he became aware of someone recording him.

In the video, the man calmly glances upward and opens the fridge door slightly using his leg, maintaining a relaxed demeanour throughout the entire experience.

Several intriguing questions arise from this situation. Firstly, it is uncertain whether the surrounding area lacked air conditioning, prompting the man to seek refuge in the fridge. Additionally, the video does not provide information about the exact temperature inside the fridge.

Furthermore, it remains unclear whether the man is an employee of the store where the fridge is located, and if so, one can only hope that his boss or manager did not come across the viral video. It is presumed that the man sought shelter in the fridge due to the scorching weather in Guangdong, China, as temperatures on the day of the incident soared to 37.9°C in Zhongshan, with numerous cities in Guangdong experiencing temperatures exceeding 37°C.

The Guangdong Meteorological Bureau predicted an extended period of hot weather in the region, with temperatures reaching up to 37°C during the initial days of June. Following this heatwave, residents can anticipate frequent rainfall and thunderstorms.

It remains to be seen if the young man from the viral video will find himself seeking relief in an industrial oven in the coming week. To combat the high temperatures, residents in Guangdong have been advised to employ various cooling methods such as using ice packs or consuming refreshing beverages like chilled watermelon juice or hawthorn iced tea.