Viral Video: Commuters In London Smash Train Windows To Escape After Fire Alert

Chaos erupted inside a London metro train when the doors of the public transport failed to open during a fire alert. The incident is reported to have occurred at the Clapham Common station on Friday evening. Footage of panicked commuters smashing windows to get out of the train has emerged on social media. Travellers also smashed their bags to make way for the people trapped inside as the train began filling with smoke.

An angry social media user who was stuck in the metro slammed the Transport for London (TFL) on Twitter writing, “Stuck on the train at Clapham Common and carriages filling with smoke, doors won’t open if it wasn’t for workmen on the platform we wouldn’t have got out! TFL you should be ashamed! The response from the station staff was horrific!” Watch the video here:

TFL issued a public apology over the distressing situation confirming they deployed the London Fire Brigade to the location. The authorities couldn’t find any source of the fire. “We’re sorry for the distress caused at Clapham Common. The London Fire Brigade attended the station and confirmed there was no fire. We are investigating the details of this incident,” they wrote.

With over eight lakh views, the visuals of the incident have irked several civilians. A user highlighted, “Just because there was no fire, doesn’t excuse the fact the doors failed to open in what could have been an emergency. Come on, not everyone can throw themselves out a smashed window.”

Another added, “A huge well done to the workmen and passengers who helped each other out of this train, and thank god it was not a fire.”

A passenger identified to be Nigel Ingofink shared details of the events with the PA news agency revealing the chaos began around 6 pm. It is said the train came to a halt suddenly before the lights went out. There were no announcements made and passengers could hear people screaming from other carriages. Since the doors wouldn’t open, Ingofink along with other passengers walked to the rear of the vehicle, where they found broken windows to make their exit. There was a strong smell of burning and smoke filling up the carriages, he said.

The Guardian suggests London Fire Brigade was unable to find any evidence of fire, most of the passengers had already left the train before the team’s arrival. No reports of injuries were recorded.

