Viral Video Comparing TMKOC Characters To Cars Gets 10/10 For Creativity

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) holds the distinction of being the longest-running television show, captivating its massive fan following and regularly making headlines. Enjoyed by audiences of all generations, the show’s popularity stems from its unique and endearing characters. Recently, a viral Instagram video humorously portrayed the TMKOC characters as cars, adding a twist to the beloved show. The video was shared on Instagram along with a caption that read, “If TMKOC characters were Cars. Which character would you like to add?"

In the viral clip, the TMKOC characters are compared to various vehicles, adding a fun twist to their personalities. The character of Aatmaram Bhide is linked to the classic Ambassador car, symbolising his old-fashioned yet reliable nature. Roshan Singh Sodhi is represented by the sturdy Mahindra Thar, reflecting his fearless and adventurous demeanour. Tarak Mehta, on the other hand, is associated with a white Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, signifying his practical and sensible traits. The unlucky-in-love Popatlal is playfully linked to a second-hand bicycle, whereas the sophisticated Iyer was matched with the compact Alto car. Finally, Jethalal was compared to Toyota’s Fortuner, symbolising his larger-than-life persona in the show.

Take a look at the viral video depicting different TMKOC characters with cars here:

Since being posted on July 29, the video has over 59.2k views. Many individuals, without wasting time, flooded the comment section with their reactions.

A person praised the friendship between Fortuner and Wagon R, drawing a parallel to the strong bond shared between Jethalal and Tarak Mehta, who are best friends on the show. He mentioned, “Fortuner aur Wagon R ki Jodi."

“Sodhi ka kis kis ne guess kiya (Who all guessed Sodhi’s car?)" said an individual.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has reached a significant milestone, celebrating its 15th anniversary since its premiere on July 28, 2008. Over the years, the show has emerged as one of the longest-running programmes in Indian television history. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, it draws inspiration from the comic strips of Gujarati writer Taarak Mehta. With its consistent ability to captivate audiences, TMKOC has sustained impressive TRPs, proving its enduring popularity even after so many years.