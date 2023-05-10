CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral Video: Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Angers People Online
1-MIN READ

Viral Video: Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Angers People Online

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 14:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Angers People Online. (Image: Twitter/@avnendra_s)

Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Angers People Online. (Image: Twitter/@avnendra_s)

A video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro goes viral as it angers people online.

Recently, a number of videos from Delhi metros have been making headlines. From a couple hugging and kissing to Rhythm Chanana’s choice of attire drawing criticism, and a woman spraying pepper spray on a co-passenger following an argument. Seems like, the Delhi metro has seen it all. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a couple locking lips intensely at the Blue line metro.

In the video, the couple can be seen seated on the floor of the metro coach. Further into the video, the boy kisses the girl who is lying down with her head on his lap. In the background, the announcement lady can be heard saying that the next station is ‘Jhandewalan’, which falls on the blue line. “Why don’t you change the name of Delhi Metro to P0rnHub. “OMG WHAT" is this ??" wrote a person while uploading the video. Have a look:

The video has caused widespread anger on the internet. “How are people silent and not saying a word against them?" wrote a Twitter user.

    Meanwhile earlier, a video of the couple kissing on the metro was criticised by some on Twitter. However, they were quickly called out by others. It was not just for filming and circulating the couple’s video without their consent but also for getting offended by gestures of love that should be normalised.

    Read all the Latest News here

    Delhi metro
    first published:May 10, 2023, 14:59 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 14:59 IST