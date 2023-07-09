Viral Video: Couple Recreates 'Tum Se Hi' From 'Jab We Met' Amid Monsoon And People Are in Awe

Honouring the true essence of love amid rain, a couple recreated the song ‘Tum Se Hi’ from ‘Jab We Met.’ A video which is currently going viral shows a young boy and girl dancing as rain droplets pour on them. They can be seen replicating the part where Kareena Kapoor Khan (Geet) and Shahid Kapoor (Aditya) groove in the rain, holding each other’s hand. The contentment on their faces is what has made this video adorable.

In the viral footage, the couple can be seen on the side of a road. While the cars move right next to them, the couple can be seen deeply immersed in each other. Many people pass them as the video is being shot. However, no one seems to be bothered. On the other hand, people on the internet are in complete awe.

Here, have a look for yourself:

This Or Nothing ❤️Najar na lge pic.twitter.com/OkG6S5dEjG— Anu. (@theLostFirsbee) July 7, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 201K views. “This kind of love still exists?” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Would love to recreate but ek toh baarish mai thodi si hi bheeg jau toh mujhe bhukaar aur cold aati hai nd I’ll be bedridden for next 1 week , doosra I’m an introvert person toh public mai aise dance karne ki chances bohot kam hai.”

Meanwhile, earlier, d. drawing inspiration from the classic 1979 Bollywood hit ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, an elderly couple decided to recreate the iconic sequence in its entirety. As their video went viral, it left people in awe of their love, spirit, and enthusiasm. In the video, every detail was carefully considered, from their stroll along the rain-soaked Marine Drive to their synchronised road crossings.