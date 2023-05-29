Viral Video: Elderly Woman Dances To Andaz Apna Apna Song, Proves Age Is Just A Number

Age is only a number for people who wish to enjoy every moment of their life. These people don’t care about the opinions formed by the public regarding them and make the best use of their precious lifetime. A video shared by the account trending_dance_reel shows an old lady dancing among people. Some of the bystanders are also seen shooting the dance performances.

While dancing, a woman gestured for the old lady to step aside but she didn’t let herself be bothered by this. She kept dancing to the song Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doorie from Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. Asha Bhosle and SP Balasubramaniam provided their vocals to the song composed by Tushar Bhatia.

Social media users loved the carefree attitude of the old woman towards life and commented that this is how everyone should live. Some users also requested that everyone not comment negatively about the woman since she is enjoying her time.

However, one of the users had a slightly different viewpoint about the clip and wrote that the old woman didn’t seem interested in dancing. The user opined that she was doing it because of some compulsion. The clip has received more than 16,800,000 views.

Sexual Health Educator Swati Jagdish shared a similar clip on Instagram that showed an elderly lady dancing her heart out in a temple. In the caption, Swati revealed that she had received the clip on Whatsapp and it is from a village in Kerala called Ethanur Kummatti. Some artists had played the Chenda Melam (cylindrical percussion instrument) and the lady danced to the beats of this orchestra. The clip has received over 4,41,000 views.

One of the users commented that women in Mangaluru and Bantwal areas dance similarly to a traditional dance form called Pili Nalike which means dancing like a tiger. The user informed us that ladies who dance to this song are above the age of 60 and 70. Another wrote that it is an amazing video and that watching women like this a few times has nourished her confidence in the past years.