Viral Video Features 'Cultural Difference' Between American Wife, Indian Husband

In an age where social media has the power to connect people from diverse backgrounds, cultural differences can sometimes create amusing and heartwarming moments. One such instance recently captured the attention of social media users as a viral video showcased the cultural contrast between an Indian husband and his American wife. The clip featured a conversation between an Indian American couple about their preferences for food and their way of eating. Kenzie, an American woman, shared a clip of her Malayali Indian husband Charles eating a plate of rice and paneer gravy using his hands. In the caption, Kenzie highlights this “cultural difference" and expresses her choice of “eating everything with utensils unless it’s considered a finger food.”

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Raised in American and European-influenced culture, I eat almost everything with utensils unless it’s considered a ‘finger food’. My husband, on the other hand (is that a pun?), often eats with his hands - especially Indian food!"

She adds, “Indian food is known for its rich flavors and spices. Eating with your hands is believed to enhance the Flavors of the food, and contribute to the holistic experience of the meal."

Additionally, she engaged her Instagram followers by asking them a question, “I want to know, what do you eat with?!”

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comments section with their reactions and responses on how they eat.

Charles’ mother, Susan Thomas wrote, “I’m his mom. This is how he ate all his life. We all tried to correct it. I guess he likes to eat with his hands without making his hands too messy ….. But he enjoys eating with hand.”

“I love how there’s so much hate on the hand technique lmao…let the guy enjoy his food in peace however he wants. Also, to answer the question…I prefer my hands as well. My fiancee is Indian and since we’ve been together, I’ve primarily been using my hands to eat and not utensils. I find it so much more satisfying lol," a user wrote.

Another commented, “We Indians eat food with our hands. There is nothing that seems wrong in it, let him it peacefully, God bless you both."

An internet user explained the benefits of eating food with hands, “Your food is digested well because when the hand touches the food, the nerves on the fingertips experience it and then send signals to the brain which instructs the body to release digestive juices."

This light-hearted video not only celebrates the uniqueness of their union but also highlights the beautiful blend of cultures in our increasingly globalized world.