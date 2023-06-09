Viral Video Features The 'Most Chill Moment' On Cricket Field

Sporting actions on the field tend to evoke emotional reactions from fans. Things can get overboard at times, but this cricket moment has become a viral sensation for a different reason. The attitude of a fan watching an ODI match seems to have impressed the internet. In the video, former England cricketer Ian Botham is seen smashing the ball for a six, propelling it into the stands. What caught everyone’s attention was a man, sporting a casual t-shirt, jeans and sunglasses. He effortlessly catches the ball in the stands and throws it back into the game. While the catch was a great collection, what stole the show was his style. Smoking a cigarette, the man walks back to his seat in style.

“Most Chilled Moment in Cricket,” read the caption posted with the video.

As expected, the video quickly went viral, amassing over 5 million views along with a range of reactions from cricket fans.

One user playfully remarked, “Bro thinks he is a main character.”

“Once in a century moment”, commented another user.

The spectator’s appearance also sparked comparisons with the character Billy from the hit TV show Stranger Things due to the uncanny resemblance in their appearance. One user humorously commented, “Billy from Stranger Things loved cricket.”

However, one user did not seem impressed with the idea of using smoking as something cool. “Stop making smoking cool,” he wrote.

“Smoking is good for the environment because it kills humans," read a reply.

With so much attention on the fan, a person asked why no one was complimenting the shot. “Why no one is talking about that shot played by the batsman," he wrote.

In another such unusual fan moment that went viral, a fan was seen watching an IPL game live on his TV. What’s unusual about that? Well, all the while he was physically present in the stands. As the camera zoomed in, the man’s intense focus on the screen was evident, his eyes locked onto every action in the game

While the live-action unfolded on the field, with players showcasing their skills and the crowd erupting in cheers, this fan remained engrossed in the virtual world of cricket on his phone. The video quickly gained traction and garnered thousands of views.