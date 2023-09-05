Viral Video: German Woman's Desi Tiffin For Punjabi Husband Is Pure Love

In this era of globalisation, it’s not uncommon to witness foreigners embracing Indian culture, traditions, and more, often leading to intercultural marriages. Recently, a heartwarming video surfaced portraying a German woman preparing a tiffin meal for her Indian husband, exemplifying a beautiful display of affection and appreciation.

According to the woman named Andrea, her husband’s lunchtime cravings revolve exclusively around Indian dishes, a preference she gladly accommodates. In a recent Instagram Reels, she demonstrated her culinary prowess by preparing kala chana (brown chickpea curry) paired with rotis (flatbreads).

Her culinary journey starts with the careful placement of chickpeas and water into a pressure cooker, followed by adding a pinch of salt before securely sealing the lid. Next, she skilfully blends onions, ginger, and garlic into a harmonious mixture, keeping a side of finely chopped green chillies. In a separate pan, she heats oil before adding cumin seeds, ginger-garlic paste, the blended onion mixture, and spices. She then adds tomato puree, diced green chillies, and a spoonful of salt. By mixing all of this, she prepares the delectable curry.

Moving on, she prepares rotis. Finally, she packs the flavourful chickpea curry into a traditional Indian steel tiffin box and wraps the freshly made rotis in silver foil, ensuring a delicious and neatly packed Indian meal.

She captioned the video, “My husband is from Amritsar, India. And thanks to him, I learned to cook Indian food. Some would see it as a burden to have to cook food from a foreign culture. For me, it has become my passion!"

Watch the video here:

Several social media users took to the comments section to express their thoughts and opinions about the video. A user said, “This is how women treat their husbands when they love them so much. Women are so adjustable if they find the right person. Nice song in the background."

Another wrote, “He is so lucky to have you as his life partner. We can see all your efforts. May God bless you all."

“Hats off to you for learning his culture and practising it as well that too with such perfection! I hope that man values you, respects and accepts your culture with the same effort," added an individual.

“I am not from India and I don’t have an Indian husband but I love to cook desi food. The spluttering jeera and the masala aroma are so satisfying! It’s never a burden to cook foreign food, it’s just something that we would love to do, out of our comfort zone I can say… love your posts so much," read a comment.

Uploaded on September 1, the video has garnered an impressive 2.7 million views.