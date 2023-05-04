Viral Video: Girl Climbs Moving Bus Through Window, Internet Compares Her To ‘Tarzan’

Overcrowding of Indian roadways buses is not a new sight in India. Now, as per a viral clip, a girl seemed to have found the perfect ‘jugaad’ to get into these types of public transport. In the video, the girl can be seen attempting to board an overcrowded bus through a window. Exhibiting her skills, the girl surely got all the attention of the public. The now-viral video was shared by an Instagram meme page, with the caption, “Kamaal ki kalaabaazi (Amazing acrobatics).” The clip opens to an extremely crowded moving bus. The video shows that the public transport is crowded to such an extent that one can even see a few men jam-packing the entrance, as they stand at the gate. Now, the girl, who seemingly wasn’t able to get on the bus due to the crowd, took a new route and turned the bus’s window into her doorway. As the bus started, the girl pulled herself up with the help of the window rod, while some commuters inside the bus held her hand to support her. Next, she lifted herself and first put her feet inside the bus, followed by her upper body.

Looking at the video, which is reportedly from Haryana, it is very evident that the bus didn’t have any place left to accommodate even a single person, as both of its entrances are packed with commuters, who are hanging at the doorway. In no time, several users flooded the comments section with ROFL reactions. Many took a dig at the girl attempting such stunts, as a user commented, “Is ladki ko Indian army me hona chahiye (This girl should be in the Indian Army).” Another called her “Tarzan” while one wrote, “If there is a will, there is a way.”

A few users expressed their concern and pointed out the road safety. One user commented, “It’s not a joke it’s a slight mistake, a big accident would have happened."

“Just a normal day in Haryana," read another hilarious comment.

The video has garnered over 1.6 lakh likes till now.

