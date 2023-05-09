Viral Video: Girl With Down Syndrome Receives Barbie Doll That Looks Just Like Her

A soul-stirring video of a girl with Down Syndrome reacting to the newly launched Barbie Doll range shows the power of representation. The newly unveiled range features Barbie Doll with Down Syndrome. And getting to see the special dolls for the first time, this girl could not hold her emotions back. The video was shared on Instagram by the influencer sister of the girl named Emily Carollyn. Quickly after the launch of the new range, Emily’s sister, Sarah, surprised her with the Barbie doll without failing to record the priceless reaction. The specially-abled girl was quite moved after knowing there now exists a doll that looks just like her.

The video opens to show Emily’s sister explaining to her the launch of the first-ever Barbie dolls for people with Down Syndrome. The girl is taken aback by surprise before she manages to say, “For the first time in my life there’s a doll just like me?” Emily couldn’t hold back her tears and said “Wow” looking at the new doll. While sharing the heart-warming video on Instagram, Sarah said, “For the first time in 16 years she finally sees a Barbie that looks like her. Thank you, Mattel for making her dreams a reality!” Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah, Em & Cindy (@sarah_carollyn)

A barrage of Instagram users flooded the comment section of the post with adorable reactions. One wrote, “10000% why all representation matters!” Another added, “I’m not a cryer but I have to admit this brings tears of joy to my eyes. Representation is everything.” One more joined, “I cried immediately! She’s so precious!” Meanwhile, a user said, “Omg! This is so sweet! Representation matters!”

A section of people who were moved by Emily’s antics dropped their compliments in the reply section. A user wrote, “Your sister is the sweetest of all sweet Barbies!” Another highlighted, “She just has the best spirit.” One more said, “Oh my heart that’s so beautiful! And I love her smile.” Not only Instagrammers but the video also ended up catching the attention of Team Barbie. “Love this,” read the comment from the company’s official Instagram handle. The clip has amassed over a lakh view online.

In a statement by Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, she explained the main motive of the company for releasing this special range of dolls. “Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves,” she said. Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society in the US for the project.

