Viral Video: Kudos To This Girl For Helping Her Brother From Choking

A heart-stopping incident unfolded at Leicester Middle School in US’ Massachusetts, after a student named Charlie Loverme ended up on piece of mozzarella cheese. The CCTV footage, which has since gone viral, captures the exact moment when Charlie starts choking in the school cafeteria. Panicked and clueless about what to do, Charlie begins pacing back and forth, desperately attempting to dislodge the obstruction from his windpipe. As fellow students cautiously step away, it is his twin sister, Amelia, who springs into action. With remarkable composure and swift thinking, Amelia rushes toward her struggling brother. In a decisive moment, she performs the Heimlich Maneuver, a life-saving technique used to clear blocked airways.

In the blink of an eye, the Heimlich Maneuver proves successful, and the piece of cheese is dislodged from Charlie’s throat. The relief on his face is evident as he takes in deep breaths, now free from danger. The remarkable incident was captured on the school’s surveillance cameras and shared by Leicester Public Schools and made its way to Instagram. The video quickly gained attention and spread across the social media platform, captivating audiences with the bravery and quick response of young Amelia. The caption on the clip shared by NowThis read, “A 12-year-old girl in Massachusetts sprang into action when she saw her twin brother choking in the school cafeteria on May 12.”

Amelia’s heroic act was a powerful reminder of the importance of basic first aid knowledge and the impact it can have in critical situations. Many viewers remarked that her presence of mind and courage undoubtedly saved her brother from potential harm. Others were not impressed by the bystanders just watching and some who were laughing during the incident. “I know is middle school and all but laughing at someone who’s choking?” a user wrote.

“That girl laughing in the background is a huge eye roll for me. Kudos to this sister for stepping up,” another user commented.

A comment read, “Thank goodness she realized how dire the situation was cause it seems like the others didn’t notice and thought it was funny since they didn’t know how serious it was but her instincts knew better than that thank goodness.”

“It’s what big sisters do,” commented a user.

top videos

“I’m going to die,” Charlie thought, he told

Talking to CBS Boston, Charlie shared that he thought he was going to die. It was a scary moment for him and he did not know what was going to happen next. While other kids just watched Amelia sprung into action and shared with CBS Boston that “it was just instinct.” She is rightfully being hailed a hero by the entire school community now.