Viral Video: Men Fined Rs 10,000 For Drinking Atop Moving Car In Ghaziabad

Many people indulge in fairly unsafe road stunts, putting their own and others’ lives in peril these days. One such video has gone viral on social media, in which two men are seen drinking alcohol while sitting on the roof of a moving car in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad city. Both men could be seen drinking on top of a black car that was travelling on the road in a video uploaded by a Twitter user. They were also seen irresponsibly throwing used cans on the road while shouting and waving to pedestrians. According to reports, the two men were photographed sitting on top of a car drinking on Saturday, July 29.

Check the video here:

The video elicited several replies from viewers, some of whom questioned the men’s behaviour in public. The two men, including the driver of the car, were arrested after multiple Twitter users uploaded the video and encouraged authorities to take action.

Ghaziabad Police immediately took notice of the situation and detained the three suspects, fining them Rs 10,000 for violating traffic laws. In addition, the accused’s car has also been seized. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kavi Nagar, Abhishek Srivastava said that the three accused have been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

The Ghaziabad Police Department further shared a photo of the trio behind custody on Twitter.

“Today (July 29), through social media, a viral video related to the Kavi Nagar police station area was received, in which some youths are drinking in a moving vehicle and obstructing the traffic. The vehicle has been seized after arresting 03 youths and a challan of Rs.10,000 has been made for the said vehicle,” the police said in a statement.

आज सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से थाना क्षेत्र कविनगर से सम्बन्धित एक वायरल वीडियो प्राप्त हुआ जिसमे कुछ युवक चलती गाडी मे ड्रिंक कर रहे है व यातायात को बाधित कर रहे है । 03 युवक को गिरफ्तार कर वाहन को सीज किया गया है तथा उक्त वाहन का 10,000 रु0 का चालान किया गया है। बाइट- एसीपी कविनगर pic.twitter.com/T6V9GCufFQ— DCP CITY COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPCityGZB) July 29, 2023

Reports also state that the men were additionally charged with operating automobiles in violation of state law and without the state government’s express written consent while participating in speed trials in any public area.

A similar video was recently shared on Twitter by the Delhi police to dissuade reckless driving practices and promote road safety.

In recent times, men have behaved inappropriately in public on numerous occasions.

In May, four people were seen drinking, dancing, and performing pushups atop a moving car in Gurgaon. The owner of the car was later fined Rs 6,500 by the local police.