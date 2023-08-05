Viral Video: Monkey Roaming Around Kuala Lumpur Airport Causes Chaos

The authorities at the Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia had to take help from wildlife officers for the safe removal of a monkey from its premises. It is said that the uninvited creature found its way inside the building but was unable to make it out on its own. Footage of the incident was shared on the Facebook page of Malaysia Airport showcasing the monkey stationed high above at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1. The monkey was apparently moving on the window supports of the airport looking perplexed after finding itself lost in the building. It is assumed the creature was trying to make its way out when passengers spotted the animal and recorded the incident.

In a statement shared alongside the video, Malaysia Airports said, “Poor buddy! Must be feeling completely overwhelmed! Hang in there! We are getting the abang specialists from Jabatan Perhilitan to rescue you!" The comment came with advice for passengers to remain calm. They added, “To all passengers at KLIA T1, our airport team is on the ground to monitor the situation. Please stay calm and do not worry. Help is on the way for our little lost friend."

Take a look at the video here:

Animal lovers quickly resorted to the comment section hoping for the animal’s safe removal. In a subsequent post, providing an update on the crisis, the airport informed the primate was rescued by officials from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia. The rescuers had to use a lifting platform to approach the animal and get it down. The monkey was placed inside a cage before it was released back into the wild. Malaysia Airports shared a carousel of photographs of wildlife officers carefully taking the primate out.

“Our furry friend has been saved! Thank you Adam Perhilitan for being heroes of the day! This little guy can now go home to his family safely. What an adventure he must have had. Many thanks to the airport team too for staying vigilant and ensuring the safety of passengers throughout the commotion," said the authorities. Check out the photos below:

The monkey invasion is reported to have occurred on Saturday, July 29.