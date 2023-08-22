Viral Video Of Vehicle Moving On Its Own Reminds Internet Of Taarzan: The Wonder Car

Remember Vatsal Seth’s Taarzan: The Wonder Car? The film where the car started cruising on its own without the need of a driver? Well, let’s be real, that was all movie magic. But guess what? Just a few days ago, CCTV footage showcased a car moving on its own.

The clip showcases a parked car slowly gliding across the road. At the beginning, it looks like the driver is manoeuvring carefully to avoid the traffic on the bustling street. But, moments later, a man runs toward the car and swiftly hops into the driver’s seat and pulls the brakes. This little act pretty much spills the beans – the car had its own plans for a solo adventure. Thankfully, even without a driver inside the car, it managed to avoid any collisions with passing vehicles.

Shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the post accompanying the video read, “The end of the video will raise so many questions."

Check out the video here:

The end of the video will raise so many questions 😳 pic.twitter.com/Mfx0cGN6TK— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 20, 2023

Although the CCTV clip, shared online by X user Madan Chikna, doesn’t reveal the location, it’s been making quite a splash. It was posted on August 20 and since then, it has garnered more than 1.2 million views. As usual, people shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. While many users compared it with Taarzan: The Wonder Car, a few of them gave logical explanations.

A Twitter user asserted that the CCTV video is not from India, mentioning, “I think this is not in India, But countries like Indonesia where the infrastructure looks a bit similar to us. Look at the end of the video where a open auto trolley comes. I think those countries too drive on left.”

I think this is not in India, But countries like Indonesia where the infrastructure looks a bit similar to us. Look at the end of the video where a open auto trolley comes. I think those countries too drive on left.— Rewind2Retro (@Rewind2R) August 21, 2023

Another individual explained, “Car manufacturers put in automatic handbrake switches. Once you shut down the engine auto handbrake.”

Car manufacturers put in automatic handbrake switch. Once you shutdown the engine auto handbrake.— Davinder Singh (@mrdavinder) August 21, 2023

“This is nothing. My Fufa (uncle) had a similar experience many years ago, he had an ambassador car. No power steering, no disk brake, no hand brake. His car stopped suddenly on the highway; He tries to start his car but nothing happened. Then the car move the same way shown in the video,” read a comment.

This is nothing.My Fufa (uncle) had a similar experience many years ago, he had an ambassador car.. No power steering, no disk brake, no hand brake His car stopped suddenly on highway, He tries to start his car but nothing happened Thn car move the same way shown in the video — Hamir Bharwad (@B_Hamir007) August 21, 2023

One of the users humorously added, “Now we cannot blame anyone for such driving when there is no driver.”

Now we cannot blame anyone for such driving, when there is no driver 🤣🤣— JDP (@Jd1978Jdp) August 20, 2023

Multiple users even put forth the notion that the car could possibly be designed for left-hand driving. What’s your perspective on this particular incident?