Viral Video Of Cars Narrowly Escaping Landslide In Himachal Pradesh Is Scary

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across several districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, July 9. Horrific visuals of landfalls and massive floods have surfaced on the internet, showing the destructions caused by natural calamities in different parts of the hill state. Among other footage, one video showed a car narrowly escaping landslides in Solan village of Kullu district. Though there was no tragic consequence of the event, the sight was enough to make the viewers’ blood run cold. The clip was dropped on the official Twitter page of the Press Trust of India (PTI) with a text that read, “Car narrowly escapes landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan.”

VIDEO | Car narrowly escapes landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. pic.twitter.com/BTO9KBG4IX— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023

The video opened beside a hilly road in Solan where a number of cars could be seen passing by in short intervals. Right after the cars fled from the scene, all of a sudden, huge rocks and boulders started rolling down from a mountain, prompting worried reactions among the bystanders. Although, the falling stones failed to cause any damage to the vehicles.

Due to continuous rainfalls in Himachal Pradesh, numerous houses, bridges and infrastructures have been damaged. Flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba have taken a toll on people’s daily life.

Over the past three days, torrential rains have caused severe damage in different parts of North India. According to the news agency Reuters, at least 22 people have lost their lives due to the landfalls and floods. Villages and towns in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have witnessed massive destruction, with buildings and highways under knee-deep water. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued alerts about additional downpours in the next few days across the Northern states.

The Delhi NCR area also experienced heavy showers in the last two days, causing traffic congestion and water-logged situations across many parts of the national capital. Schools in Gurgaon and Delhi have been closed owing to the dire situation, while the Gurgaon administration has suggested corporate offices adopt a work-from-home policy. The Delhi government has set up as many as 16 control rooms to keep track of the flood-prone areas since a sizable volume of water was discharged into the Yamuna River from the Hathnikund barrage.