Viral Video of Chocolate Ice Cream Being Made With Oil Has Desis Feeling 'Heavy' at Heart

Ice cream has always been the undisputed champ of desserts, winning hearts across all generations. Whether you’re a tiny tot or a wise old soul, that chilly delight is a summertime must-have. However, a tantalizing video has emerged online, unveiling the secrets of chocolate’s creation from scratch. Well, it turns out the video shows a generous pour of oil in the process, leaving viewers with a bitter taste and a resounding thumbs-down!

The now-viral video takes us on a step-by-step journey of ice cream making. It all begins with milk being processed and poured into a bucket. After thickening it in a machine, the mixture is poured into molds. These molds then take a dip in a liquid bath, where sticks are added before the vanilla ice creams find themselves in a large can. But here’s where things get worse. Another can is filled with thick chocolate, followed by a surprisingly hefty amount of oil, occupying whopping three-quarters of the vessel. Once mixed, the vanilla ice creams take a dip in this oily concoction before being frozen. It’s, indeed, an eyebrow-raising process that has everyone talking!

Also Read: How ‘Aam Papad’ is Made? Viral Video of Desis’ Favourite Summer Treat Upsets Internet

As the video gained traction, concerned viewers wasted no time expressing their disdain and speculations. With no specific brand mentioned, users were quick to condemn it as the work of a local manufacturer resorting to unhealthy practices. “This is how the ice cream from street stalls is made," commented one user, while another exclaimed, “This isn’t ice cream; it’s oil cream!" Meanwhile, a third user emphasised the importance of consuming high-quality products, stating, “That’s why you should eat good quality things."

Watch the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PLANET ASHISH (@planetashish)

Earlier, Desis found themselves in a pickle when a viral video exposed the less-than-desirable reality behind the production of puffed rice, leaving them to question the fate of their beloved Bhel. The clip unveiled a factory setting that fell far short of hygiene standards, leaving the online community utterly shocked. In this revealing footage, a factory worker was caught in the act of washing rice, eliminating excess starch by soaking and mashing it with his own legs.

Also Read: Insta Influencer Performs Skincare While Skydiving at 10,000 Feet, Viral Video Will Make You Gasp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

As the video unfolded, the rice was heaped together, and salt was added to the mix. To everyone’s dismay, the worker proceeded to mix the ingredients using his legs, presenting a rather unappetizing and unsanitary approach. The once-cherished Bhel now faced a cloud of uncertainty in the eyes of concerned Desis.