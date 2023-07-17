Viral Video of Desi Mom Scolding Daughter for Making Food Vlog Unlocks New Fear for Influencers

Food vlogs have taken the world by storm, becoming the go-to pastime for countless people. After all, who wouldn’t want to indulge in delicious food while earning money just by recording it? But this trend isn’t limited to adults alone. Even children have caught the bug, stuck to their mobile phones like glue. Recently, a young girl decided to film a food vlog, but little did she know that her mother would unleash a storm of scolding right in front of the camera. This ‘explosive moment’ was captured and shared online, instantly transforming into a viral sensation that has created a hilarious moment online. A new fear struck influencers, ain’t it?

Twitter page @gharkekalesh shared a video featuring an enthusiastic Desi girl in front of the camera, initiating her recording with the words, “Hi guys, Khana khalo. Aloo ki sabzi aur puri hai (Hi guys, have some food.)" However, the unexpected happened as her mother appeared from the side and delivered a tight slap! The mother was heard scolding the daughter as she adjusted her glasses, “Tune kha liya khane. Guys khana khalo! Chup chap se kha khana. Chaar ghante ho gaye ye bolte bolte (Have you eaten your food? Guys, eat your food! Eat quietly. It’s been four hours, and you’re still shooting this.)"

Watch Viral Video:

Kalesh b/w Mom and Daughter over making vlog before eating food pic.twitter.com/SUkzVCYfep— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 17, 2023

The video quickly drew attention, with people flooding the comment section with laughing emojis. One user even remarked, “Every so-called vlogger needs this kind of mom," while another added, “Nice treatment."

However, amid the laughter, some users pointed out that the video might be scripted, noting the reactions of the child. “I think this is staged because thapad bohot dheere sei pada I can be wrong," expressed one user, and another commented, “RIP who thinks this is real.. All scripted."

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 135K views and received more than 450 retweets.