Viral Video Of Dog Helping Woman Carry Scrap Bag Divides Internet

Dogs are considered humans’ best friends. Renowned for their unwavering loyalty and the ability to stand by their human companions, dogs often go to great lengths to help their owners in every possible way. And if you had any doubt, this now-viral video is here to clear it all. In the clip, a dog becomes a helping hand for a woman. The video starts to show a woman rag picker, who is seen carrying a huge bag, apparently full of scrap. As the video goes forward, one can witness a dog following her and dragging a similar bag filled with scraps. It is heartwarming to see how the dog kept no stone unturned to help the woman. The video was posted on Twitter along with a text that read, “Dogs are our best friends!”

Watch the video of the dog helping the woman here:

Dog are our best friends! ❤️pic.twitter.com/UO5snDlS2O— Figen (@TheFigen_) July 11, 2023

The clip has raked up over 1.3 million views along with a range of reaction from the online community. While some found the video heartwarming, others stated it to be animal abuse.

“Dog will always be man’s best friend,” commented an individual.

dog will always be man's best friend.— andrew nobre (@andrew_nobre01) July 12, 2023

One of the users told that the dogs love to work, stating, “Lots of dogs love to work. Ever see what a Bernese Mountain dog was actually bred to do, or the St Bernard, etc? This dog looks happy and was taking a break in the video.”

Lots of dogs love to work. Ever see what a Bernese mountain dog was actually bred to do, or the St Bernard, etc? This dog looks happy and was taking a break in the video.— Paula Lewis (@plewis11974) July 13, 2023

“Nothing good! It’s really too much load for a little dog,” read a reply.

Nothing good ! Its really too much load for little dog .— Faryalmalikawan (@Open_Diary__) July 11, 2023

“No this is not Friend, this is Cruelty to animals,” a person wrote.

No this is not Friend, this is Cruelty to animals.— Ulenspiegel ™ 🦉 (@DYL_Ulenspiegel) July 12, 2023

Another individual remarked, “My only concern is he is abusing the friendship.”

My only concern is he is abusing the friendship.— Palaniswamy Nanjaiyan (@PalaniswamyNan8) July 12, 2023

A few weeks ago, a video of a dog helping a man at a construction site won the hearts of internet users. The clip commenced with a construction worker digging and shovelling soil on the ground. Watching the man, the dog also started pushing the soil aside to create more space. Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct_9KfjNV4n/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Although the little furry companion was not able to do much for the construction worker, its efforts were much appreciated by internet users.