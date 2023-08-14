CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral Video Of Dog Playing Baseball Will Beat Your Monday Blues
2-MIN READ

Viral Video Of Dog Playing Baseball Will Beat Your Monday Blues

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 13:28 IST

Delhi, India

The dog flawlessly replicates its batting prowess with each pitch. (Photo Credits: Reddit/r/AnimalsBeingGeniuses)

Reacting to the video, a user said, "I like how he continues to swing the bat around afterwards like it's a chew toy. He can't help it."

The Internet is flooded with adorable animal videos with dogs taking the spotlight for their incredible talents. The latest viral sensation comes from a video shared on Reddit, showcasing a dog’s astonishing ability to hit a ball repeatedly with a bat held in its mouth. Captioned “Doggo got game,” the video opens with a dog standing and gripping a bat between its teeth. The anticipation is palpable as a man in front of the dog hurls a ball its way. Without missing a beat, the agile pooch swings the bat and hits the ball. This extraordinary display of coordination and precision continues, as the dog flawlessly replicates its batting prowess with each pitch.

Since the video’s upload, it has garnered over 5,000 upvotes on the social media platform, accompanied by a flurry of comments expressing amazement at the dog’s skills. One intrigued viewer marveled, “How on earth do you train a dog to do that? Also, I like how he continues to swing the bat around afterwards like its a chew toy. He can’t help it.”

Another enthusiast playfully suggested, “I’d like to see him at an MLB game.”

Yet another commenter lauded the dog’s batting average, exclaiming, “Sign the dog up!! She’s got a better batting average than some Baseball dudes!! Good eye Doggo!!”

The comment section was abuzz with admiration for this exceptional furry athlete.

In addition to this remarkable video, dogs’ compassion and dedication have also captured the internet’s heart in another touching clip. This footage portrays the unbreakable bond between two dogs as they navigate a challenging situation together. When one of the dogs accidentally falls into a pit, its loyal companion springs into action, demonstrating unwavering concern and determination.

The pivotal moment unfolds when a passerby crosses the path of the distressed dogs. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the perceptive canine approaches the stranger, using its persistent actions to convey the dire predicament. Through this touching interaction, the man comprehends the urgency and dives into the pit, rescuing the stranded dog and reuniting the pair. Both dogs are visibly grateful when they are reunited. They enthusiastically run around, seemingly devoting all of their energy to expressing gratitude to their saviour for his noble deed.

first published:August 14, 2023, 13:28 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 13:28 IST