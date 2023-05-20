Viral Video Of Dog’s Reaction To Its Mirror Reflection Is Comedy Gold

A delightful video posted on Reddit has tickled the funny bones of users worldwide. Titled “Silly pup discovers himself in the Mirror," the clip captures a dog’s encounter with its own reflection and it is nothing short of hilarious. As the video begins, we can see a room adorned with a mirror that spans an entire wall. Enter an adorable pup who innocently stumbles upon this reflective marvel. With unbridled enthusiasm, the curious pooch gazes into the mirror and catches sight of its own image. The response? Pure comedy gold. The pup’s reaction is an uproarious blend of astonishment, bewilderment, and utter joy. It’s as if the pup has stumbled upon a long-lost twin or an intriguing interloper in its domain.

Without hesitation, the pup launches into a series of impromptu acrobatics, leaping and bounding with uncontainable excitement. Each moment seems to increase the pup’s wonderment, as it marvels at this newfound discovery, unaware that its “playmate" is simply its own reflection. As if dancing to an invisible rhythm, the pup continues its energetic display, darting back and forth with unrestrained glee. Amid the pup’s hilarious antics, the sound of laughter fills the air, courtesy of the amused owner behind the camera.

This endearing video captures a simple but universal moment: the joy of discovering the unexpected and revelling in its pure bliss. Reddit users loved every moment of this footage. Many shared their own pet stories and how they react to looking at the mirror. “Sometimes I will pick my golden up and hold her in front of the mirror. I figured (a) she knows who I am, and sees me all the time, (b) she knows I’m holding her, and therefore (c) she’ll see in the reflection someone she knows (me) holding a dog (i’m currently holding her), and be able to put together that the reflection must be her, but alas, she still doesn’t seem to get it,” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “Dogs understand mirrors, but they don’t get the concept of that is me. There’s only a handful of animals that get that. Great apes, humans, dolphins, some birds like European Magpies.”

“They have no idea what they look like, yet they instantly recognize ‘another’ dog,” an individual commented.