Viral Video Of Elon Musk Reimagined As Komolika Gets 10/10 For Creativity

Twitter has been undergoing several changes since its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk last year. The most recent one has been the replacing Twitter’s iconic bird logo with an ‘X,’ hinting at Musk’s vision for an ‘everything app.’ This ambitious concept seeks to combine social media, instant messaging and payment services, offering users a comprehensive online platform. While this is just the beginning of Musk’s plans for Twitter, desi internet users have expressed suspicions about his activities, drawing comparisons to the iconic antagonist Komolika from the serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay

The video humorously depicts Musk’s face replacing Komolika’s, during her infamous plotting scenes. The reel playfully portrays how Musk, in his role as the owner of Twitter, masterminds massive changes and updates with the same cunning flair as the notorious character. The overlaying text read, “People Start Enjoying Twitter Again* Elon Musk With New Policies”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Confused Aatma (@confused.aatma)

Komolia has earned a significant fan following due to her wicked schemes and sassy expressions. Social media platforms are flooded with memes featuring the character, and her signature music. The blending of Elon Musk and Komolika in the online video, playfully named ‘Elonica’ after their names’ combination, has resonated with viewers, amassing 1.6 million views and 90.8k likes on Instagram.

The comment section of the post was filled with equally humorous reactions, with one user jokingly remarking, “When Elon said AI is dangerous, this is what he meant.” Another user added, “Be right back. Gotta go wash my eyes with harpic.” A person quipped, “It’s villain Musk, not Elon Musk anymore.”

Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last year has resulted in substantial changes for the company. There has been a huge restructuring under his leadership, resulting in the departure of all senior executives. The recent replacement of the Twitter logo with the ‘X’ is yet another milestone in Musk’s journey as the platform’s owner.

Musk’s affiliation with the word X goes back to his early days as a tech entrepreneur when he aspired to launch an online banking company with the X branding in 1999. He founded x.com in March 1999.