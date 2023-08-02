Viral Video Of Girl Dancing To What Jhumka Reminds Internet Of Aaradhya Bachchan

Karan Johar’s latest directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opened to an overwhelming response at the box office, entering the 100 crore club in just four days. While the film continues to rule the theatres, the track What Jhumka has taken over social media. Since its release, the song has inspired many people to create dance videos. People are enthusiastically putting together their own versions or recreating the track’s dance steps. One particular video that is currently going viral, features a little girl dancing flawlessly to the beats of the song What Jhumka.

The video of the impeccable dance moves was shared on the Instagram page ‘Tania and Sony’, dedicated to this girl named Tania and her mother, Sony. In the video, the girl is seen dancing to the beats of the popular song What Jhumka, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Tania’s impressive talent shines through as she skillfully imitates the exact dance steps while the song plays on the TV screen behind her.

What’s even more remarkable is her impeccable attention to detail, as she has managed to recreate Alia Bhatt’s entire look from the song. Dressed in a stunning multi-coloured saree, just like Alia, Tania completes her look with matching jhumkas, hand accessories, bindi, and footwear. The little girl’s expressions during the performance were on point, adding an extra layer of charm to her dance. The video was posted with the accompanying caption, “Too glam to give a damn." Watch the video here.

Since being posted on July 23, the video has staked up over 4.8 million views so far. Many individuals took their time out and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

An individual said, “Gosh she is cute every time she wears a saree."

While another Instagram user stated that she looks like Aradhya Rai Bachchan, “She looks like Aishwarya Rai’s daughter."

“Super Future queen of Bollywood. God bless you beta (child) always be happy," wrote another.

While the praise for the dance continued, many people said that she is the next Bollywood dancer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Alongside them, the film includes veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. In a delightful surprise for fans, the movie also features special cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan.