Viral Video of Gordon Ramsay's Butter Burger Leaves Social Media In Disbelief

Gordon Ramsay is a brilliant chef who has fans all around the world, thanks to his lip-smacking dishes. His latest burger recipe has caused a stir on social media, and it’s not because of his usual harsh food reviews. In a recent TikTok video, which was then shared on Twitter, the Michelin star chef shared his take on the “best burger ever," and it’s safe to say that it’s not exactly the healthiest option out there. The video starts off innocently enough with Ramsay sauteing some onions in butter, but things quickly take a turn as he adds more and more butter and oil to the recipe. As he melts cheese on the patty and toasts the buns, the amount of grease on the burger becomes almost unbelievable.

Even though it might not look like the healthiest option out there, there’s no denying that Gordon Ramsay’s burger looks absolutely delicious. The combination of juicy meat melted cheese, and crispy onions is enough to make anyone’s mouth water. And who knows, maybe the excess of butter and oil is the secret to its mouth-watering flavour. The user who shared the clip on the microblogging platform also tweeted, “I always forget he can actually cook not just go off on people lol.”

I always forget he can actually cook not just go off on people lol pic.twitter.com/6wHMnlouvu— Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) May 8, 2023

The video has since gone viral on Twitter, with users expressing shock and disbelief at the amount of butter used in the recipe. Many shared memes of Gordon to remark about the butter. Others were sure that the burger would taste absolutely delicious. The chef is after all not just known for ranting in the kitchen but actually cooking mouth-watering dishes. A Twitter user wrote, “If you copy his recipes step by step, just do exactly what he does in the video, bro you will not regret it at all. He does a service with his instructionals, he basically projects himself into your kitchen, and the food is to die for. His videos are like a summoning ritual for a food genie that will grand your food wishes.”

if you copy his recipes step by step, just do exactly what he does in the video, bro you will not regret it at all. He does a service with his instructionals, he basically projects himself into your kitchen, and the food is to die for. His vids are like a summoning ritual for…— ☩🕎✡(((אַלעקס)))✡🕎☩ (@servivigiledeus) May 8, 2023

Another user tweeted, “If I was in his kitchen, I’d say… ‘Jesus Gordon, do you want to occlude my coronary arteries with a side of butter?’”

If I was in his kitchen, I’d say…“ Jesus Gordon, do you want to occlude my coronary arteries with a side of butter?” 🧈 — Lloyd Ostertag (parody) (@LloydOstertag__) May 8, 2023

A user shared a meme of Gordon Ramsay and wrote, “Seeing the legend use that much butter brings me back to this.”

top videos

Seeing the legend use that much butter brings me back to this. pic.twitter.com/9uWsRGyska— Tyler Thurston (@tjthurston13) May 9, 2023

In the end, it’s up to each individual to decide if they’re willing to indulge in Ramsay’s indulgent burger recipe. Many social media users are certainly loving the idea.