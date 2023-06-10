Viral Video Of Little Boy Helping Birds Drink Water Is Super Cute

As the sweltering heat wave continues in India, staying indoors and hydrated have become the need of the hour. But amidst these challenging circumstances, a heartwarming video has captured the attention of many, depicting a small boy’s act of kindness towards a group of birds. In the video, the child can be seen offering water to the thirsty birds, providing them relief from the scorching temperatures.

The video has taken social media by storm. It showcases a young boy as he fills a water bottle from a tank and then carefully pours it into a small container meant for the birds.

Since its upload, the sweet video has received the admiration of social media users, amassing over 53,000 views and sparking a wave of positive comments. The act of the young boy, providing water to the birds, has resonated deeply with viewers who are moved by his care.

A user wrote, “Such a sweetheart.”

Some found the boy “cute”.

In another heartwarming instance, a little boy was helping to assist his mother in unloading water jars from a truck. While the mother arranges the empty water jars in a row outside the truck, the kid can be seen eagerly stepping forward to lend a hand. With determination, the cute one picks up one jar at a time and carefully carries it in his tiny hands inside, which appears to be a store or storage area.

A tweet read, “Mamma’s golden boy. Love him.”

This simple yet touching moment showcases the child’s willingness to help and his eagerness to contribute to the household chores.