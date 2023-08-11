Viral Video Of Man Dancing With Mother Get Full Marks For Choreography

Social media is flooded with numerous dance videos entertaining the viewers. One such old video, which features a mother and son elegantly dancing to the rhythmic tunes of the song Mallipoo, has caught the internet’s attention. The song from the 2022 film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is crooned by Madhushree, with the composition credited to AR Rahman.

Instagram user Ajith Kumar shared this video of his dance with her mother. The video was recorded on a terrace. The woman elegantly drapes a white saree adorned with yellow flowers, while her son complements her attire in a white shirt embellished with blue checks. As the enchanting notes of the song Mallipoo fill the air, the duo gracefully sways to its rhythm.

Watch the video of the mom-son duo dancing to the beats of the song Mallipoo here:

The video’s charm has resonated with viewers, staking up over 2.4 million views so far. Many people took to the comments section to share their reactions to the dance performance.

One person said, “Are you kidding bro. Really… ammavaaa (mother). Looks like your sister…that too younger sister. She just nailed it."

“Ayoo Amma is so so so cute I love her more and more again and again," added another person.

Appreciating the duo’s dance, a user stated, “Ajith you are doing superb. Both of you performed so well."

Other users just chose to drop clap and heart emojis, showcasing their admiration and affection for the performance.

Earlier this year, a video featuring a young boy’s enthusiastic dance to the song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the 1987 movie Khudgarz, featuring Govinda, went viral. The video opens to show the boy launching a spiriting performance soon after the music starts to play.

Watch the video here.

Engrossed in his performance, the boy loses balance and falls to the ground. Witnessing this, his mother promptly rushes to lend a helping hand, aiding him in rising to his feet. Not only does she assists him in standing up, but she also restores his confidence by joining him in his dance. With all the cheer around, the boy resumes his performance from where he left.