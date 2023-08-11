Viral Video of Man Taking A Bath On Crowded Delhi Road Leaves Internet Miffed

In today’s era, many individuals aspire to become influencers on social media platforms. For that, they often resort to performing unconventional and outrageous acts to garner attention. From experimenting with peculiar food pairings to performing dangerous stunts, these activities span a wide spectrum. One such video of a bizarre act has caught the attention of the internet.

The incident took place at Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar Metro station. The video features an individual identified as Rohit Kumar, who partakes in an unexpectedly unusual activity— indulging in a bath at a bustling traffic signal.

The video starts to show the man, holding a bucket of water, walking, and sitting in the middle of the road at a traffic signal. He proceeds to pour the water over himself amidst the backdrop of heavy traffic. Subsequently, he rises to his feet and repeats the action of pouring water. The onlookers in the vicinity cast quizzical glances toward the man, clearly perplexed by his actions.

Watch the viral video of the man bathing here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Kumar (@therohitk_)

Shared on June 15, the video has garnered an impressive count of more than 3.4 lakh views. A plethora of Internet users expressed their varied reactions in the comments section. Among the comments, sentiments ranged from individuals attributing such acts to the quest for virality to suggestions that an official First Information Report (FIR) should be filed.

An individual mentioned, “Yeh bas police tak pouch jaaye phir toh yeh gya. Mere jaane wale ne bhi yeh he seen Kiya tha usko 1 week ki jail Hui thi with challan (If this video reaches the police, then he is gone. My friend also did a similar thing; he was jailed for 1 week with Challan)."

While others talked about his confidence, saying, “Iska confidence dhaikhnay kay liye iski video dhaikta hu (I watch his videos just to see his confidence)."

“Had ho gai yar reel banne k liye viral hone k liye ye sab krna prta h (It’s too much, friend, to become an influencer, to go viral, you have to do all these things)," added a user.

Another Instagram user stated, “So superb Rohit Bhai kya baat h. Nice, new trend."

Numerous individuals also expressed their amusement by sharing laughing emojis.