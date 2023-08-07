Viral Video Of Man Singing Pehla Nasha In London Gets 18 Million Views

A talented busker in London’s bustling Oxford Street caught the attention of passersby with a soulful rendition of the iconic Bollywood track Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. The video shows the man sitting on a street with a microphone and singing the iconic song for an enthusiastic crowd. Shared on Instagram, the video quickly went viral, amassing over 18 million views and more than 2 million likes. “Look how casually people are sitting and enjoying this Udit Narayan tune in London,” the caption read.

Within no time, the comment section of the video was filled with praise. One of the users wrote, “It was amazing last night at Oxford Street to see you singing live. You really got a great voice to the engrossing crowd!!! And I can see myself beside you in this video."

Another user shared, “In a different country when someone sings your song hits differently.”

“His voice sounds even better when he takes over after offering the crowd to sing," read a comment.

Many lauded the rendition as “beautiful" and “wonderful" in the comment section.

“Amazing great voice," said a user.

Singer Vish claims he’s the first Bollywood busker in the United Kingdom, as stated on his Instagram profile. With his melodious voice and passion for Bollywood music, he regularly shares videos of his performances on the streets of the UK. Recently, he posted a soulful rendition of the Bollywood track Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which garnered 1.5 million views.

Meanwhile, in another video, he sang Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2.

His video, where he is performing another Bollywood track Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, received immense praise from the Internet.

What do you think of his videos?