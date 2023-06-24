Viral Video Of Men Forcing Horse To Smoke Weed Sparks Outrage

In a deeply disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves throughout the internet, a video has emerged capturing two individuals committing a deplorable act of animal cruelty. The footage shows these individuals, said to be the owners of the horse, forcibly subjecting the helpless animal to inhale marijuana smoke while en route to the revered Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. The horrifying act has since gone viral on social media platforms, triggering a response from the Uttarakhand police which has launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

The video, initially shared on Twitter by a user named Himanshi Mehra, rapidly gained traction online. Himanshi Mehra’s tweet accompanied the footage with a plea directed at the Uttarakhand police, urging them to take immediate action against the culprits. The authorities promptly acknowledged the viral video, emphasizing their commitment to addressing the matter with urgency.

#Uttrakhand Some people are making a horse smoke weed forcefully at the trek of Kedarnath temple.@uttarakhandcops @DehradunPolice @RudraprayagPol @AshokKumar_IPSshould look into this matter and find the culprit behind thispic.twitter.com/yyX1BNMiLk— Himanshi Mehra 🔱 (@manshi_mehra_) June 23, 2023

“We have taken cognizance of the viral video wherein a horse is forcefully given smoke. We are trying to identify the men in the video,” stated a representative from the Uttarakhand Police, assuring the public of their dedication to ensuring justice for the distressed animal.

The video, which has garnered over 18,000 views, evoked widespread condemnation from individuals appalled by the brazen act of cruelty. The comment section was overflowed with expressions of outrage.

A user commented passionately, calling for severe penalties: “They should face maximum penalty for their acts.”

They should face maximum penalty 4 ther acts..— Rahul Yadav (@RahulYa26727777) June 23, 2023

Others expressed heartfelt sympathy for the suffering animal, with one user lamenting, “It is a pain to see this type of harassment.”

It is a pain to see this type of harassment.— Human (@Human77823422) June 23, 2023

While another demanded that “strict action must be taken against the culprits.”

Pathetic .. strict action must be taken against culprits.— Prithviraj sajwan (@Prithvirajsajw1) June 24, 2023

The video also garnered the attention of actress Raveena Tandon who tagged Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to arrest the culprits. The actress wrote, “Can we put a stop to the constant abuse that horses are going through in our holy places? What karma or prayers are these people gaining, when the innocent are being tortured? This is a reel going viral from Kedarnath. Can these men be arrested?”

Can we put a stop to the constant abuse that horses are going through in our holy places . What karma or prayers are these people gaining,when the innocent are being tortured. This is a reel going viral from #kedarnath . Can these men be arrested? @pushkardhami ji🙏🏻… pic.twitter.com/gfYB1eYwtF— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 23, 2023

Beyond the immediate concern for the well-being of the horse, this incident has also raised grave concerns regarding the safety of pilgrims who rely on these horses for their arduous journey to the sacred Kedarnath temple.