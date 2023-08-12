CHANGE LANGUAGE
This Video Of People Escaping UK Landslide Is Not For Faint-Hearted
2-MIN READ

This Video Of People Escaping UK Landslide Is Not For Faint-Hearted

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 19:27 IST

Delhi, India

The incident led to the closing of the South West Coast Path situated above the cliff, as confirmed by Dorset Council UK.

Beachgoers in the UK had a narrow escape after a cliff dramatically collapsed in Dorset’s West Bay. The incident led to the closing of the South West Coast Path situated above the cliff, as confirmed by Dorset Council UK. Thankfully, no causalities were reported in the incident. The incident gained widespread attention after a video was shared by the local authority on Twitter, leaving people stunned.

“Rockfalls and Landslips can happen at anytime. These people had a lucky escape. The South West Coast Path above the cliff at West Bay is currently closed. Thanks to Daniel Knagg for the footage,” the council wrote while posting the clip on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Jurassic Coast Trust, responsible for the preservation of the Coast, also shared the video with a warning. Their message read, “IMPORTANT. This recent footage shows the dangers of cliff falls. We urge you to be cautious and not to put yourself or your family at risk. If you are in these areas, stay away from cliff edges and do not sit at the base of cliffs. Also, follow official signage instructions.”

Reacting to the clip, a user expressed relief and highlighted about the risks along the coastal cliffs.

Another person recounted a personal experience of standing beneath the same cliff. The user urged people to follow the warning signs.

A person questioned people’s decision to go under the cliff despite past incidents and warning.

A spokesperson from Dorset Council shared with ITV that they came to know about the cliff fall from the coastguard. In response, West Bay Coastguard’s were quick to close the affected area. The council’s dedicated rangers took the responsibility of checking the area, placing warning signs to inform people about the potential risks.

“The Jurassic Coast is a wonderful place to visit, but it’s important to use common sense and caution – stay away from the edge and base of cliffs and always pay attention to warning signs, safety messages and the tides," the spokesperson added.

A similar incident was reported from the site in May and the recent collapse has prompted the authorities to issue a fresh safety warning.

