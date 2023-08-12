Viral Video Of People Running For Cover In Uttarakhand Is Scary

The state of Uttarakhand has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past couple of days. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” over the weekend. Now, a horrifying video of a landslide has cropped up on social media. The clip opens to the Mandi-Pandoh National Highway stretch. We can see a portion of the cliff rolling down the road due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. We can also spot a few vehicles lined up just inches away from the landslide sight. People are also seen running for cover.

The clip has attracted a lot of attention on social media with people raising concerns over the safety of daily commuters.

Daily routine nowAgain Landslide at 6th Mile between Mandi - Pandoh National Highway stretch#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/K1ONq5i3Bd — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 11, 2023

A user wrote, “Whenever the monsoon axis stays longer near the foothills of the Himalayas, it is bound to happen.”

Whenever monsoon axis stays longer near foothills of Himalayas, it is bound to happen.— Chennai Weather-Raja Ramasamy (@chennaiweather) August 12, 2023

Another user commented, “ Guess end-to-end flyovers are the only way forward.”

Guess end to end flyovers are the only way forward.— cosmictraveler.eth (@shalabh_tanwar) August 11, 2023

“This is terrible” echoed a few on social media.

This is terrible 😞— Shivani Dasmahapatra (@_ShivaniSD) August 11, 2023

“Tourists come and go. But people living in these regions suffer on a daily basis. They will suffer the loss of lives, loss of livelihood, education, healthcare, etc. We need to protect the mountains and people living there, it’s now or never," read a comment.

Tourists come and go. But people living in these regions suffer on daily basis. They will suffer loss of lives, loss of livelihood, education, healthcare etc. We need to protect the mountains and people living there, it's now or never.— SEM (@Se_malty) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the weather department, in its advisory, has asked people to stay away from areas that are prone to waterlogging. People have also been advised to stay away from vulnerable structures.

India Meteorological Department issues 'red' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on August 13th & 14th August pic.twitter.com/Gb4s7TYymh— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre Shimla has said, “Light to Moderate rainfall with thunder likely to occur at many places in the districts of Chamba (Bhalai, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat Sinhuta, and Chamba) Kangra (Jawali, Shahpur, Nurpur, Harchakkiyan, Dehra Gopipur, Kangra, Baroh Jaswan, and Rakkar) Hamirpur (Nadaun, Sujanpur Tira) Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una (Amb and Bharwain) Mandi, Kullu with the possibility of isolated heavy in the districts of Solan Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi.”

As per an ANI report, the Himachal Pradesh state emergency operation centre has suspended operations on close to 242 roads, including two national highways. The decision has been taken amidst the rain alert in the state.