Home » Viral » Viral Video Of People Running For Cover In Uttarakhand Is Scary
2-MIN READ

Viral Video Of People Running For Cover In Uttarakhand Is Scary

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 19:15 IST

Delhi, India

People have raised safety concerns. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” over the weekend.

The state of Uttarakhand has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past couple of days. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” over the weekend. Now, a horrifying video of a landslide has cropped up on social media. The clip opens to the Mandi-Pandoh National Highway stretch. We can see a portion of the cliff rolling down the road due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. We can also spot a few vehicles lined up just inches away from the landslide sight. People are also seen running for cover.

The clip has attracted a lot of attention on social media with people raising concerns over the safety of daily commuters.

A user wrote, “Whenever the monsoon axis stays longer near the foothills of the Himalayas, it is bound to happen.”

Another user commented, “ Guess end-to-end flyovers are the only way forward.”

“This is terrible” echoed a few on social media.

“Tourists come and go. But people living in these regions suffer on a daily basis. They will suffer the loss of lives, loss of livelihood, education, healthcare, etc. We need to protect the mountains and people living there, it’s now or never," read a comment.

Meanwhile, the weather department, in its advisory, has asked people to stay away from areas that are prone to waterlogging. People have also been advised to stay away from vulnerable structures.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre Shimla has said, “Light to Moderate rainfall with thunder likely to occur at many places in the districts of Chamba (Bhalai, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat Sinhuta, and Chamba) Kangra (Jawali, Shahpur, Nurpur, Harchakkiyan, Dehra Gopipur, Kangra, Baroh Jaswan, and Rakkar) Hamirpur (Nadaun, Sujanpur Tira) Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una (Amb and Bharwain) Mandi, Kullu with the possibility of isolated heavy in the districts of Solan Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi.”

As per an ANI report, the Himachal Pradesh state emergency operation centre has suspended operations on close to 242 roads, including two national highways. The decision has been taken amidst the rain alert in the state.

first published:August 12, 2023, 19:15 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 19:15 IST