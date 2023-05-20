Viral Video Of Python Resting In Bar Manager's Desk Drawer Is Not For Fainthearted

Finding a snake in their surroundings is a nightmare for anyone. For one Australian bar manager, the nightmare turned into reality as he found a snake in his desk drawer. A snake catcher was summoned to the office for the removal of the animal which was spotted relaxing inside a cabinet. Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared visuals of a carpet python found napping inside a Queensland bar manager’s desk. The company revealed the reptile supposedly slept in the office all day as the employees continued to work, unaware of the animal’s presence.

A photo of the incident was posted online on the Facebook page of the snake catcher’s team. The reptile was spotted curled up in one end of the cabinet filled with stationary materials. “Snake in bar manager’s desk drawer. The manager of a local venue was working at his desk all day and at clock off he happened to open his drawer and got the absolute fright of his life when he saw there was a snake inside,” the post read.

In a subsequent video, a worker from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 is seen entering the office to remove the snake. He greets a few employees before reaching the drawer where the reptile is spotted relaxing. The man carefully places the python inside a green bag and later releases it back into the wild. The reptile is captured slithering on a tree before the scene comes to an end.

A barrage of Facebook users filled the comment section with hilarious responses. A user wrote, “I’d probably get a heart attack.”

One more joked about the incident, “Thought it (the snake) would be safe since managers rarely work.”

A user called the visuals “very cute”, and imagined a funny dialogue to express what the reptile would have liked to convey, “Never mind me, I’m just hanging out with my fellow office supplies in this cozy drawer.”

A snake lover highlighted, “It looks so comfy all curled up snoozing.”

An account joked, “Python was having a bad day and probably needed a bear.”

“A good way to stop people from borrowing your stationery and never returning it,” an account quipped.

A few people also theorized the snake might not have accidentally landed in the office. “Someone might have put it in there,” said one.