Viral Video Of Road Collapsing In Shimla Amid Heavy Rain Is Scary

Currently, North India is grappling with severe rainfall, leading to the issuance of flood warnings in several areas including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Himachal Pradesh is particularly experiencing the most detrimental impact. The heavy rains have triggered landslides, causing disruption of power supply, road blockages, and significant damage to infrastructure. Now, a video circulating on the internet captures a distressing incident of a road collapse in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

According to a tweet shared by ANI, the horrific incident took place at Kokunala in the Kotkhai subdivision of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on Monday. In the video, individuals can be seen standing and capturing a moment on the road when, unexpectedly, a section of it collapses. Fortunately, no injuries or damage are reported. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A road collapsed at Kokunala in the Kotkhai subdivision of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. (Video Source: Shimla Police) pic.twitter.com/STWnBkDJDJ — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

In recent days, Himachal Pradesh has faced significant challenges due to heavy rainfall and subsequent devastating consequences. Alarming footage circulating on the internet has captured the extent of the damage caused by nature’s fury. The visuals depict washed-out bridges and vehicles, including cars, buses, and trucks, floating amidst the chaos.

The Himachal Pradesh Police have reported that numerous roads remain blocked as a result of landslides and continued heavy rainfall. They have been actively providing updates on the situation via their Twitter handle, keeping the public informed about the status of various roads affected by natural disasters.

On Sunday, a horrific video showcasing cars being washed away in Kasol area of Kullu district with the flood water was garnering attention on the internet. ANI posted the video on its twitter handle with the accompanying caption, “Himachal Pradesh: Several cars washed away in floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Kasol area of Kullu.” Watch:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several cars washed away in floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Kasol area of Kullu(Source: Video shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/61WsXg08QN — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

In another incident, the Beas river in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, surged with great force, causing a bridge connecting Aut-Banjar to be swept away. The powerful flow of the river resulted in the destruction of the bridge, highlighting the immense impact of the floodwaters in the region.

#WATCH | A bridge connecting Aut-Banjar washed away as Beas river flows ferociously in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh (Video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/q9S8WSu96Z — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

According to the reports, at least six people have died in Himachal Pradesh till Monday evening.