Viral Video Of Russian Man Flexing His Biceps Stuns Internet

A TikTok user has become an online sensation because of his incredibly large biceps. A recent video that is going viral shows him dancing and flexing his massive arm muscles. It has left many astonished. Some users even compare the person to the animated character Johnny Bravo. The 26-year-old man, Kirill Tereshin, is a resident of Russia and has gained fame as the ‘Russian Popeye’. In the past, he had admitted to injecting his arms with petroleum jelly in order to inflate them to ‘impress women’, reported Ladbible.

People couldn’t stop themselves from dropping a comment under the post. A person asked, “When’s leg day?” Another suggested that he must seek medical help before it is too late.

The 26-year-old’s extreme approach has already caused him severe problems, including blocked blood flow and tissue damage. He underwent multiple surgeries to remove the jelly and damaged tissue, facing the risk of amputation, reported Daily Star. The report added that doctors have also cautioned Tereshin about the severe consequences he might face, such as amputation or even death.

Reflecting on his actions, he admitted to the dangers of his choices, saying that he had bulked up his arms when he was 20 due to his own stupidity. He did not think about the consequences at that time.

He further informed Daily Star that he had initially injected vegetable oil into his arms, but when it didn’t yield lasting results, he turned to vaseline-based Jelly, leading to his substantial arm size. He explained that he pursued these extreme measures to attract “beautiful women," believing it was the only way for an ordinary guy like him to date them.

Despite undergoing life-saving surgery on his arms two years ago, his bulging muscles remain a topic of worry among fans.