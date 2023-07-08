Viral Video Of Teens Swimming In Flooded Navi Mumbai Station Raises Safety Concerns

The yet-to-be-inaugurated Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai found itself in the spotlight after heavy rains on July 6 caused flooding in the subway area. A video showing local teenagers swimming in the flooded subway has since gone viral, raising concerns about the station’s progress and the persistent delays in connecting Kharkopar station to the township. The now-viral video captures three boys swimming in an under-construction section of the railway station, which resembles a pond or a swimming pool. The boys can be seen enjoying themselves, taking dips and playing as if it were their own personal pool party.

In response to the viral clip, the Central Railway acknowledged the situation, emphasizing that the building was still under construction and not yet open to the public. Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways, urged people to refrain from engaging in such activities for safety reasons. According to The Times of India, he assured the public that both the Central Railway and the construction authorities are working diligently to complete the project, prioritizing the safety and comfort of future passengers.

Environmental activist B N Kumar, representing the NatConnect Foundation, commented on the incident, remarking, “It is comical to see youngsters swimming in the subway of the yet-to-be-inaugurated Uran railway station. In 2020, we had written to the authorities, highlighting the potential complications of monsoon flooding since the station complex is being constructed over a wetland.”

Kumar added saying that it is truly disheartening to witness the ongoing destruction of mangroves and wetlands in regions such as Kharghar, Uran, and parts of Raigad district. He emphasized that while they do not oppose developmental projects, it is crucial to strike a balance between environmental preservation and progress.

The Uran Railway Station holds great significance as a crucial component of the proposed Belapur-Uran suburban railway corridor. Once operational, it will enhance connectivity between Navi Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, greatly benefiting the region.

The project is divided into two phases, with the first phase, connecting Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar, completed and operational since November 2018. The second phase, covering a distance of approximately 15 kilometres and connecting Kharkopar to Uran, is nearing completion and has received certification for passenger train operations from the Commissioner of Railway Safety.